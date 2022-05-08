How old is Kyle Schmid? All about Caity Lotz' fiance as couple announce engagement

American actress Caity Lotz recently revealed that she said yes to her longtime partner Kyle Schmid. The 35-year-old actress, who has starred in several superhero shows across The CW's Arrowverse, announced that she is all set to marry Schmid.

Taking to her Instagram on May 6, Lotz shared a series of pictures when her 37-year-old partner popped the question to her. She captioned the pictures, "I've never been more sure of anything in my life."

Schmid also uploaded the same photos on his Instagram account, along with a heartfelt message.

Lotz's engagement comes only days after Legends of Tomorrow was canceled after seven seasons on The CW.

All about Caity Lotz's fiance Kyle Schmid

Born on August 3, 1984, Kyle Schmid is a native of Mississauga, Ontario. The Canadian actor is known for his role as Henry Fitzroy in Lifetime's series Blood Ties. He also appeared in episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation, Odyssey 5, The Zack Files, and CSI: Miami as a guest star.

He has acted in films such as The Covenant, A History of Violence, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Pacifier, and Zerophilia.

Schmid also co-starred in the Disney Channel Original Movies Alley Cats Strike and The Cheetah Girls alongside Raven-Symoné and had a recurring role as Evan Frasier in the ABC Family original series Beautiful People.

Currently residing in Los Angeles, California, Kyle spends his free time playing his favorite sport, soccer. Other hobbies include swimming, horseback riding, and mountain biking. He attended Port Credit Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario, and was a member of the Erin Mills soccer team.

Before dating Caity Lotz, Schmid was in a relationship with Australian actress Nicky Whelan. The duo started dating after the latter separated from her husband of six months, retired NFL star, Kerry Rhodes, in 2017. The duo dated for almost a year from 2019 to 2020.

As for his relationship with Caity Lotz, the pair managed to keep their romance private, however, as per Daily Mail, it is believed that they have been dating since May 2021.

On the other hand, Lotz was previously linked to Orange Is the New Black actress Ruby Rose. The two sparked dating rumors in December 2020. However, as per reports, things ended soon between the duo.

Caity Lotz debuted in the second season of Arrow. She then featured on Legends of Tomorrow, directing numerous episodes, and in episodes of The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman, reprising her comic role.

