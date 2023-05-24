How old is Lily Rose? All about the country singer as she paid tribute to The Voice coach Blake Shelton

Lily Rose, the talented and award-winning country artist, has captured the hearts of millions with hit songs like Villain and Whatcha Know About That. At just 29 years old, she has become one of the fastest-rising stars in the country music scene. On May 23, the season 23 finale of The Voice aired on NBC, marking the end of an era for Blake Shelton, who will not be returning next season.

Lily Rose was one of the special guest performers who paid tribute to his legacy.

After 445 episodes, 23 seasons, and 12 years, Blake Shelton is bidding farewell to his role on The Voice. The renowned country star has been a coach on the NBC singing competition series since its inception in 2011. To pay tribute to his legacy, country music singer Lily Rose made her appearance on the show alongside Diplo.

The original coach, CeeLo Green, started off with a medley of '80s tracks, featuring cameos from former Voice winners and Team Blake members like Cam Anthony, Wendy Moten, bodie, and Chloe Kohanski.

Who is country singer Lily Rose?

Lily Rose, a Georgia native, burst onto the country music scene in 2020 with her viral smash hit, Villain. Her unique blend of country-meets-R&B sound resonated with listeners, propelling the track to the top of the iTunes all-genre chart and SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown.

Rose's debut project, Stronger Than I Am, was released in 2021, further solidifying her position as a groundbreaking artist in the industry. Her music combines personal lyricism with hooky sonics, bridging the gap between genres and captivating a diverse fanbase.

In the era of social media, TikTok played a significant role in launching Lily Rose's career. By sharing her music on the platform, she caught the attention of her now-manager, Rakiyah Marrshal, leading to a record deal with Big Loud/Republic Records.

Villain climbed the charts, reaching No. 6 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart and No. 36 on Hot Country Songs. Her advice to aspiring artists on TikTok is to "stay authentic "and connect with their audience through "genuine expression."

Lily Rose's impact goes beyond her music. In 2022, she became the first country music artist to win a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist.

This recognition highlights her contribution to promoting inclusivity and diversity within the country music genre. She acknowledges the progress made by trailblazers such as Shane McAnally, Brandi Carlile, and Ellen while acknowledging the work that still lies ahead.

As she continues to pave her way in the country music industry, she released her EP, Stronger Than I Am, showcasing her growth as an artist.

In March 2023, Rose tied the knot with Daira Eamon in a beautiful ceremony held in Nashville. The couple celebrated their love in the presence of family and friends, marking a milestone in her personal life.

Lily Rose's journey as a rising country music artist is filled with passion, authenticity, and groundbreaking achievements. As she pays tribute to The Voice coach Blake Shelton, her star continues to rise, solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with in the country music industry, just like Blake.

Stream The Voice season 23 finale on NBC Universal's streaming platform, Peacock.

