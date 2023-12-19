How old is Mara Justine? Meet The Voice season 24 finalist

The Voice is wrapping up its highly successful season 24 with a two-part finale. While part one was aired on December 18, the second part is scheduled to be aired on December 19 and will show audiences who the winner is. Five finalists performed in the first episode, leaving the judges and audience in awe.

The top contestants include Jacquie Roar, Mara Justine, Ruby Leigh, Lila Forde, and Huntley. According to the judges, this season has been one of the best displays of talent, entertainment, and stellar performances.

One of the finalists, Mara Justine was initially on John Legend's team before she was stolen by Niall Horan. Mara, who is 21 years old, has been a part of the music circuit since she was younger and has appeared on other talent shows as well. The Voice contestant was born and raised in Galloway Township, in South Jersey

The journey of Mara Justine: The Voice season 24

The Voice season 24 has treated the audience to world-class acts throughout the installment. The two-part finale has five contestants and while the first part was released on Monday, the second part is set to be released on Tuesday. The finalists will be tasked with impressing judges John Legend, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Dan + Shay.

As mentioned earlier, Huntley, Mara Justine, Lila Forde, Ruby Leigh, and Jacquie Roar have secured their spot in the finals. Mara Justine has impressed judges with her performances of the songs Turning Tables by Adele and Piece of My Heart by Janis Joplin.

Mara hails from South Jersey and is currently 21 years old. As mentioned earlier, before her appearance on The Voice season 24, Mara has showcased her vocal prowess on global platforms multiple times. At the age of 9, Mara Justine emerged victorious at a contest in her hometown.

Her television appearances began with her audition for America's Got Talent when she was 11. Wowing the whole judging panel right off the bat, she made it far in the competition. She was just shy of the ultimate title when she was eliminated during the semi-finals.

Four years later, Mara Justine appeared on American Idol season 16. Three judges said yes to her during her tryouts, and she was given a shot to compete.

Her time on the show was incredibly strong, where week after week she delivered impressive performances and made it all the way to the top 6.

Outside of these competitions, Mara Justine also records her own music. From YouTube covers that garner thousands of views, to her own EP in 2015, Mara remains dedicated to her craft and passion.

It is worth noting that during a recent episode of The Voice, Mara revealed that her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and that the show is helping her heal. Mara stated that music was her mother's medicine.

Mara Justine's fate on the show will be decided in just a few hours, with one last episode for season 24. Five unbelievably talented musicians will take center stage with the hope of securing the ultimate win.

Yet another season has almost come to an end, the judges are at the edge of their seats. The competition is neck and neck, and predicting who will take the prize home, is near impossible. The Voice season 24 finale Part 2, can be streamed on NBC on December 19, at 9 pm ET.