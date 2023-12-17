The Voice season 24 Finale: Release timings for all regions

The Voice season 24 is nearing its electrifying finale and promises to deliver two memorable evenings replete with star-studded performances. That's right! The Voice season 24 finale has been split into two separate episodes, with Night 1 airing on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC, and Night 2 will premiere on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

After an intense and closely contested season that saw the contestants steadily advancing through the Blind Auditions, Knockoffs, Playoffs, Lives, and Instant Saves, the remaining five finalists will sing their hearts out one last time. During the first night, the finalists will perform in an attempt to garner as many votes from Americans as possible. The Voice season 22 champion Bryce Leatherwood will make a special appearance to deliver one of his tracks.

The second night of the finale will outmatch all the previous episodes in terms of its grandeur and scale, with guest performances to the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, AJR, Dan+Shay, Keith Urban, and Tyla. Additionally, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and John Legend will perform a holiday rendition of the popular Christmas song 'Let It Snow'.

Finalists prepare for The Voice season 24 finale

Out of the five finalists, only one will be declared the lucky winner this season and will be entitled to receive a $100,000 cash prize as well as a contract with Universal Music Group.

Airing Details

As mentioned above, The Voice season 24 finale Night 1 will air on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC, and Night 2 will premiere on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. For fans of the show scattered all across the globe, here are the release dates and times separately for the two nights.

Night 1:

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) December 18, 2023 8:00 PM West Coast of the US (PT) December 18, 2023 5:00 PM Midwest of the US (CT) December 18, 2023 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) December 18, 2023 6:00 PM Alaska (AKT) December 18, 2023 4:00 PM Hawaii (HT) December 18, 2023 3:00 PM England (BST) December 19, 2023 1:00 AM Spain (CEST) December 19, 2023 2:00 AM Germany (CEST) December 19, 2023 2:00 AM France (CEST) December 19, 2023 2:00 AM Australia (AEST) December 19, 2023 12:00 PM Japan (JST) December 19, 2023 10:00 AM South Korea (KST) December 19, 2023 10:00 AM India (IST) December 19, 2023 6:30 AM

Night 2:

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) December 19, 2023 9:00 PM West Coast of the US (PT) December 19, 2023 6:00 PM Midwest of the US (CT) December 19, 2023 8:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) December 19, 2023 7:00 PM Alaska (AKT) December 19, 2023 5:00 PM Hawaii (HT) December 19, 2023 4:00 PM England (BST) December 20, 2023 2:00 AM Spain (CEST) December 20, 2023 3:00 AM Germany (CEST) December 20, 2023 3:00 AM France (CEST) December 20, 2023 3:00 AM Australia (AEST) December 20, 2023 1:00 PM Japan (JST) December 20, 2023 11:00 AM South Korea (KST) December 20, 2023 11:00 AM India (IST) December 20, 2023 7:30 AM

Where to watch The Voice season 24 finale

Fans of The Voice who do not have access to NBC can watch the show the following day after its initial airing on the streaming platform Peacock.

Finalists of The Voice season 24

Season 24 used its standard progressive elimination method to whittle down the enormous field of applicants who had registered for the blind auditions. By the end of the Lives episode, 12 participants were left to contend for the prize money. However, following the semi-finals, only five of the vocalists remained to stake their claim for the champion's seat.

The top 5 artists still in the show are:

Jacquie Roar

Huntley

Lila Forde

Mara Justine

Ruby Leigh

The winner of season 24 will be duly declared by the end of the second night's finale episode.

However, it would be up to the winner to consolidate their career once they achieve this feat. Historically, the champions of the NBC show haven't made a mark on the music industry as profoundly as the winners of American Idol.

Nevertheless, all of the coaches are confident that this season has featured some of the best talent to ever participate in the long-running NBC show. Before the second night of the finale episode ends, coaches Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend will join the finalists from their teams to perform duets and all of them will be featured together in a memorable group performance.