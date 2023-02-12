How old is Matt Groark? Meet the health and physical education teacher from Next Level Chef 2023

Season 2 of Next Level Chef will premiere on Fox this Sunday, February 12, at 10:30 pm ET, after the screening of the Super Bowl. The culinary-completive series will feature 18 chefs from across the USA attempting to win a $250,000 grand prize by preparing the best dishes possible, including social-media chef Matt Groark.

Matt Groark is a 44-year-old teacher and the owner of Groark Boys’ BBQ, whose official Tik-Tok page has more than 3.2 million followers. He joins Next Level Chef season 2 under the direction of Richard Blais.

Next Level Chef contestant Matt Groark opened his restaurant, Groark Boys BBQ, in 2018

Matt Groark received his Bachelor of Education degree in Health and Physical Education from Rowan University in 2003. He then went on to get his Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Wilmington University, eventually graduating in 2008.

Groark joined Washington Township High School as a health and physical education teacher. In 2018, he held a fundraiser to open Groark Boys BBQ, his first restaurant. By 2020, Matt had given back $30,000 to charities and community organizations using his profits from his meat business, which serves pulled pork, brisket, mac, cheese, etc.

He said in a 2020 interview that:

“My mission from the beginning was to give back because of the way people have supported and given back to my family. Any financial gain stems from that… My value is providing food but also some hope and inspiration to the community. That’s more important to me than any money I’d ever get paid.”

He has taken part in numerous charitable activities, including feeding Washington Township residents and Sam's Club pandemic fundraising efforts. Matt recently celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with Kristin Leigh Groark, with whom he has two boys named Aidric and Nash.

About Next Level Chef season 2

Chef Gordon Ramsay hosts the second season of Next Level Chef. He, along with mentors Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, will judge their team members (6 members each) in 3 different kitchens with different situations and settings. The 18 contestants include many home cooks, high-level line cooks, professional chefs, and social media chefs.

The chefs will have to make "the most impressive next-level dish" in front of their respective mentors to win the trophy, $250,000 grand prize, and one-year mentorship.

Fox's series description reads:

"The epic one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet returns to its iconic stage. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Gordon Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"

It also reads:

"With a one-year mentorship and $250,000 on the line, the steaks are high as the cooks look to make their first impressions in their respective teams. Who will make the most impressive next level dish and who will not make the cut in the all-new “Premiere” season premiere episode of Next Level Chef."

Catch the premiere of Next Level Chef season 2 on Sunday, February 12 at 10:30 pm ET to see if Matt Groark can impress the mentors with his first dish. Post the first episode, Next Level Chef will return to its original timing every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

