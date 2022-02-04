How old is Michelle Branch? All about the singer as she welcomes second child with husband, Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch and her husband Patrick Carney recently welcomed their daughter, Willie Jacquet Carney, on February 2, in Nashville. Their baby weighed 7 lbs., 5oz. and measured 18.5 inches long at the time.

An exclusive image from E! News revealed Willie sleeping peacefully while wrapped in a blanket with a striped turban around her head. Branch and Carney issued a statement which said:

“We are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl. She’s named after Patrick’s long grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and her middle name, Jacquet, is Michelle’s mother Peggy’s maiden name.”

Michelle Branch announced her pregnancy in August 2021, prior to which she had suffered a miscarriage at Christmas 2020. The singer has been sharing pictures of her baby bump on social media and clicked a picture cradling her belly on Halloween, wearing a Virgin Mary costume.

Willie joins her big brother Rhys James Carney, born in August 2018, and 16-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle Landau from Michelle’s previous marriage to Teddy Landau.

Michelle Branch’s age and relationship history

Michelle Branch was previously married to Teddy Landau (Image via Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Michelle Jacquet DeSevren Branch is mostly known for her two top-selling albums released in 2000 – The Spirit Room and Hotel Paper. Born on July 2, 1983, she is 38 years old.

The One Tree Hill star married bass player Teddy Landau in Mexico in May 2004. They welcomed a baby girl, Owen, in August 2005. The pair separated in 2014 and the divorce was finalized in November 2015.

The Sedona, Arizona native met Patrick Carney at a Grammy party in 2015 and they began dating during the production of Hopeless Romantic. Michelle and her daughter shifted to Patrick’s home in Nashville.

Branch and Carney welcomed a son, Rhys, in August 2018. The couple are residents of Nashville with their children and two Irish wolfhounds. The pair then tied the knot in April 2019.

Patrick Carney is a drummer for the American rock band, The Black Keys. He was previously married to writer Denise Grollmus in 2007 and they divorced in 2009. He then tied the knot with Emily Ward in September 2012 and they divorced in January 2016.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan