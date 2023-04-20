How old are Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (1993) original cast members and what are they up to now?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is currently streaming on Netflix. Based on Fox TV’s 1993 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the TV special is intended to mark the Pearl anniversary (30 years) of the iconic hit show.

Helmed by Charlie Haskell and penned by Becca Barnes and Alwyn Dale, the 55-minute-long movie hit the streamer on Wednesday, April 19. As per IMDb, the official synopsis of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always reads as:

“The Rangers come face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.”

The original superhero TV series, which was the debut entry of superheroes Power Rangers, ran across three seasons consisting of more than 140 episodes from August 28, 1993 to November 27, 1995.

Meanwhile, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is set to star several returning actors alongside newcomers. David Yost, Walter Emanuel Jones, Steve Cardenas, Johnny Yong Bosch, Karan Ashley, Richard Steven Horvitz, Catherine Sutherland, and Barbara Goodson, among others, are reprising their previous roles.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always features several returning actors

1) Richard Steven Horvitz (aged 56) will be back as Alpha

For the majority of the Power Rangers series, Richard Steven Horvitz was Alpha 5’s voice. He was also heard as Datascammer, Smogger, and Mantamobile, among others. The 56-year-old comedian-actor eventually lent his vocal cords to Psychonauts, Skylanders, Grim & Evil series, Ben 10, and Squirrel Boy, among others.

His anime credits include Dragon Ball Super, Zatch Bell!, while the video game catalog consists of Destroy All Humans! series, World of Warcraft series, and several Nicktoons games.

Heavily involved in Streamily Signings, Horvitz is set to appear in a session on April 21, 2023, and will also attend the Tidewater ComicCon in Virginia in May 2023.

2) David Yost (aged 54) plays the character of Billy Cranston in the TV special

Yost (54) is a true Power Ranger, as most of his work is related to the franchise. The Iowa native also did further TV films like Scene of the Crime, Degenerate, and The Order.

His acting TV credits are all from Power Rangers, while in others like The Mary Kay Letourneau Story, You Are What You Eat, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, among others, he was a crew member.

Yost will be returning to Huntsville Comic&PopCulture Expo representing Power Rangers on April 22-23, 2023.

3) Paul Schrier: Longest-serving cast member of Power Rangers is aged 52

Paul Schrier is probably not coming back for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, but he's loved by fans, thanks to his character of Farkas "Bulk" Bulkmeier.

Touted as the longest-serving cast member, Schrier was Bulk for the entire show and other Power Rangers offerings. In the following years, he directed An Easy Thing, a short film, and 16 Hello Kitty animated series episodes, and voiced Flonk in Cartoon Network's Mighty Magiswords.

As an artist, the 52-year-old was also involved in the 3D art and development of The Red Star, a comic book series.

4) Walter Emanuel Jones: The OG Black Ranger is now aged 52

The OG Black Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Walter Emanuel Jones had a starring role as Zack Taylor in 79 episodes. The 52-year-old is back as Taylor in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

His other TV appearances include Family Matters, Step by Step, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Sabrina, among others. Backyard Dogs (2000), and House of the Dead 2 (2005) are some of his significant cinema parts.

As a voice artist, he lent his cords to Open Season 2 (2008) and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013). Jones was last seen in a cameo in the 2023 film, House Party.

