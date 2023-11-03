How old was Olivia Flowers’ Brother Conner when he died? Cause of death revealed as a Fentanyl overdose

It shocked the internet when Olivia Flowers' brother passed away on January 30, 2023. During that time, Olivia's family was trying everything to treat Cornner for Lyme disease, and he was showing some progress. Recently, it was revealed that Conner wasn't just suffering from this disease, but also facing many struggles in his life.

During an interview with People magazine, Southern Charm cast member Olivia talked about what caused her 32-year-old brother Conner's sudden death and what he was going through at the time:

"I wish you could have met him, because he was just the most amazing guy. My brother, he was very lively and loved bringing people together; he literally made friends everywhere we'd go. Even when we went on vacation, we'd go down the hotel lobby to get breakfast and he knew everyone by name."

Olivia Flowers also mentioned that Cornner had been suffering from Lyme disease since he was 15 years old. Additionally, she discussed the "anxiety" that came along with this disease, as well as how much medication her brother needed to manage his "pain:"

“I remember my parents taking him to doctors literally around the world trying to find answers to these symptoms that he talked about to no avail. My parents saw the best of the best clinics, and Conner was just told over and over, 'It's all in your head, you're fine.'”

Moreover, Olivia Flowers talked about how, due to the condition that Conner was going through because of Lyme disease, he had to put an end to his golfing career, and he had to stop participating in golf "tournaments."

Was Olivia Flowers's brother Conner admitted to rehab?

According to Olivia, her brother took the medication believing it would cure his disease, but it caused a bigger problem for him. Additionally, her brother had to undergo rehab on top of the medical process involved with the disease.

“Now, not only was he getting treatment for Lyme, but he was also in rehab dealing with getting off this medicine. Nobody wanted to get better more than Conner did…But for years he was just in and out of rehab, trying so hard to get on the other side of this. He always maintained that he had a problem. It was never a fight to get him to go to rehab."

Furthermore, Southern Charm star Olivia added:

"My brother hated talking about his illness. So many people, even in his close circle, didn't know about his Lyme. So again, to hear he died of a fentanyl overdose, there's immediately going to be this assumption that he was partying. Conner wasn't like that. This was a relapse. This was his means to survive."

Conner's death was briefly mentioned in the latest episode of Southern Charm, and the cast was also shocked at this devastating news. It has been a challenging year for Olivia and her family, as seen in the show.

As part of the interview, Olivia Flowers explained how she wants to educate and spread awareness about the disease. She also wants to make her best effort to help those going through similar circumstances.

In addition, fans can watch the latest episode of Southern Charm season 9 on Bravo featuring Craig, Shep, Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Leva Boneparte, Venita Aspen, Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes, Rod Razavi, and Whitney Sudler-Smith.