How old are The Pace Sisters? All about LaShun Pace's family as she dies aged 60

LaShun Pace, a member of American gospel vocal group The Anointed Pace Sisters, passed away on March 21, 2022, at the age of 60. The news was first reported by Larry Reid.

The gospel legend’s cause of death remains unknown for now, and further details on her funeral are yet to be revealed.

The news comes after the death of her sister Duranice Pace in January 2021 and their mother Bettie Ann Pace in 2020.

LarryReidLive @LarryReidLive We have lost one of the baddest sopranos to ever walk this earth. LaShun Pace one of the lead singers of The Pace Sisters has passed. The Pace Sisters recently loss their sister songbird Duranice Pace and Mom Pastor Betty Pace. Pray for them and all of us who will mourn this loss We have lost one of the baddest sopranos to ever walk this earth. LaShun Pace one of the lead singers of The Pace Sisters has passed. The Pace Sisters recently loss their sister songbird Duranice Pace and Mom Pastor Betty Pace. Pray for them and all of us who will mourn this loss https://t.co/p7WjSBaV5t

About LaShun Pace and The Anointed Pace Sisters: Age, career and more

The Anointed Pace Sisters comprises nine sisters, namely LaShun Pace, Melonda Pace, Latrice Pace, Lydia Pace, Dejuaii Pace, Duranice Pace, June Pace-Martin, Leslie Pace, and Phyllis Pace.

LaShun Pace was 60 at the time of her death, while Duranice Pace was 62. The age of the other seven sisters remains unknown for now.

LaShun Pace was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Bishop M.J. Pace and Bettie Ann Pace. She grew up in a small community called Poole Creek.

LaShun's career in music began in the mid-1970s. She and her siblings later formed The Anointed Pace Sisters. Her singing and ministering skills got better when she toured with the Rev. Gene Martin and the Action Revival Team.

LaShun then recorded In the House of the Lord with Dr. Jonathan Greer and the Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ Choirs for Savoy Records in 1988. The label signed her as a solo artist and released her debut He Lives in 1990 followed by Shekinah Glory in 1993.

She returned with the album A Wealthy Pace in 1996, with Act Like You Know featuring Karen Clark Sheard being the most popular song.

Apart from delivering several hits, LaShun also appeared in the 1992 film Leap of Faith.

LaShun Pace's cause of death remains unknown (Image via Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

LaShun was the author of an autobiography called For My Good But For His Glory, released in 2003. In the book, she discussed various topics, including the death of her first-born daughter Xenia.

She was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007 and was nominated for Urban Performer of the Year at the Visionary Awards in 2009.

The Anointed Pace Sisters

The Anointed Pace Sisters, known more commonly as The Pace Sisters, have released five albums with two labels – Savoy Records and Tyscot Records.

Their albums U-Know, My Purpose, Return, and Access Granted trended on the Billboard Gospels Albums chart.

Their first album was U-Know, released in 1992. It was followed by My Purpose in 1995. Their third album was called It’s Already Done and was released in 2003.

The group’s fourth album was Return, released in 2006. It was followed by Access Granted in 2009.

The group started singing together in their father’s church and began their professional singing career in 1988.

