How old is Pinocchio? 5 things to know about the fictional character

Disney+'s highly anticipated Pinocchio is all set to drop on the platform on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The story revolves around the titular character, a wooden puppet transformed into a boy. His exact age is unknown, but he is thought to be between the ages of six and twelve.

A brief description of the film, according to Walt Disney Studios, reads:

''Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.''

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film is based on the iconic 1940 animated flick of the same name. The cast of the live-action film features several prominent actors, including Tom Hanks, Luke Evans, and Cynthia Erivo.

Ahead of the film's premiere on Disney+, here are five things about the beloved children's character.

Pinocchio: Five things you should know about this iconic character

1) What does his name means

The name Pinocchio is said to be a combination of the Italian words "pino," which means pine, and "occhio," which means eye. However, in popular culture, the word has become synonymous with liar.

2) He was created by Geppetto

Pinocchio was a wooden puppet created by a man named Geppetto, according to Britannica. However, the wooden puppet miraculously comes to life and flees from Geppetto.

His relationship with his father is central to the plot. He eventually moves in with him after saving him from danger.

3) He has many remarkable physical abilities

Pinocchio cannot feel pain because he is a wooden puppet. In the earlier 1940 film, he is repeatedly shown falling down the stairs or being injured. But none of these incidents harm him.

Another fascinating aspect is that his nose grows as he lies. The nose is restored to its normal size when he tells the truth. He can also survive underwater and does not require air, according to a fandom.

4) He's an enthu-cutlet

When Pinocchio first appears, he is portrayed as a boisterous youngster with a variety of childlike characteristics. He is mischievous, but he also has a child's innocence. He's a quick learner who learns from his mistakes, and his personality changes dramatically as his life progresses. He grows into a calm, intelligent, empathetic, and courageous young man.

5)He's helped by a blue fairy

After fleeing Geppetto, Pinocchio befriends the Fox and the Cat, who are attempting to steal gold pieces from him, according to Britannica. When they try to kill him, the blue fairy saves him by lying about the gold pieces. He eventually moves in with her and begins school as her son.

Following a series of mishaps, he is swallowed by a shark and discovers his "father," Geppetto, inside its belly, whom he saves. He is ultimately turned into a real, human boy by the blue fairy after he redeems himself by saving his father and deciding to look after him.

The live-action film will be available on Disney+ on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

