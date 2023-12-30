How old is Randy Bick? Kathy Griffin's age difference explored as comedian files for divorce from second husband

Well-known comedian Kathy Griffin, 63, and her husband, Randy Bick, 45, are ending their marriage after being together since 2020. As per People magazine, the pair were in a relationship since 2011 and engaged in 2019. Further details on the divorce settlement are currently awaited.

Kathy applied for divorce on December 28, 2023, and asked the court to end the possibilities of spousal support for both sides. Furthermore, the legal documents revealed that Kathy and Griffin separated on December 22 due to irreconcilable differences.

The Sun reported that 45-year-old Randy Bick enrolled at the University of Arizona, where he finished his graduation. He is a marketing manager and was previously employed at the Los Angeles Times as a marketing manager alongside Inappropriate Laughter as a celebrity management director.

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick: Age gap explained in detail

On January 1, 2020, Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick exchanged vows in a small wedding ceremony, as reported by People magazine. Kathy is 18 years older than Randy since she is 63 and Randy is 45.

While the age gap has not affected their relationship over the years, Kathy once spoke to People in 2016, saying that she initially had doubts about the future of the relationship but was happy to have met Bick. She continued by saying that she and Bick have been happily staying together for five years.

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick began residing together before their marriage with two rescue dogs. Griffin said at the time that although they are living in a big house, they are not planning to expand their family so soon. She further stated:

"I don't have children and hopefully am barren and I don't think my young boyfriend is gonna be expecting kids anytime soon – because I told him if I have two eggs left, he can have an omelet, that's all!"

Back in 2018, Griffin and Bick split for a brief period, and the former announced the news through a tweet, writing that she would "always adore him."

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick first met at a festival in 2011

According to People magazine, Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick first met in 2011 at a food and wine festival. As mentioned earlier, they soon began to stay together at one house.

In December 2019, Kathy and Randy got engaged, and Kathy also shared a video through X (formerly Twitter). She did not confirm anything about her wedding and requested that her followers keep following her page for more updates.

People magazine stated that Kathy and Randy tied the knot the following year. Griffi was holding a bouquet of red flowers in her hand, and Diane Von Furstenberg designed her outfit. She posted a video on her social media page and wrote:

"Love it! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear."

Kathy Griffin has appeared in many TV shows like Loose Women, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Big Brother 16, and more. She has additionally hosted some shows, such as Kathy and Fashion Police.