How old is Reza Farahan? Meet the Shahs of Sunset cast member ahead of his appearance on The Traitors

49-year-old actor Reza Farahan is set to participate in Peacock's new mystery show The Traitors. The show will feature 20 cast members who will together try to win $250,000 while attempting to identify the three traitors who want to steal the prize money.

Reza is a professional real estate agent from Los Angeles who represents many elite clients and royal figures. He is best known for appearing on Bravo's hit show Shahs of Sunset, which featured many Iranian Americans trying to balance their social lives, careers, and traditions while living in Beverly Hills. Reza was a main cast member for all nine seasons of the show before it was canceled in April 2022.

He will now be seen on The Traitors season 1. Peacock's synopsis of the show reads:

"Hosted by Alan Cumming, this unscripted competition series is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Twenty contestants (including reality A-listers) come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined "the traitors" will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined 'the faithful."

Meet The Traitors celebrity contestant Reza Farahan

Reza Farahan was born in Tehran, Iran in 1973 but was raised in Beverly Hills. His father is Jewish while his mother is Muslim. After their divorce, Farahan moved to New York with his father but his paternal grandmother refused to accept him because he was not “a Jew.” Reza’s father had converted to Islam to wed Reza’s mother and was pressured a lot after returning to the Jewish community.

Reza graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1991 and attended San Francisco State University, getting a Bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1995. He worked with his best friend MJ. Farahan at the Keller Williams Realty organization. Farahan is also a home designer and runs a luxury hairline company called “Be Obsessed by Reza.”

Reza has featured on The Wendy Williams Show, Celebrity Call Center, and an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He is openly gay and has faced many prejudices because of the same. He joined the Shahs of Sunset in 2012 after seeing the number of teens committing suicide due to being bullied due to their s*xuality. Reza was seen in a relationship with model Adam Neely and the two even got engaged in season 3 of the show.

However, they broke off their engagement in season 4 after a rumor spread among the group that MJ was pregnant with the couple’s child. They decided to rekindle their romance the following year and got married in October 2015.

More about Peacock's The Traitors

The mystery reality competition series will take place in a remote castle of the Scottish Highlands. In order to win a cash prize of up to $250,000, 10 celebrity contestants and 10 ordinary players will compete together in many challenges. However, 3 of the players are "traitors" who will try their best to steal/ reduce the prize money from others.

Based on a Dutch series, The Traitors is being hosted by actor Alan Cumming. The show is being produced by Sam Rees Jones, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt, Stephen Lambert, Toni Ireland, and Mike Cotton.

All 10 episodes of The Traitors will be dropped on the Peacock on Thursday, January 12, at 03:01 am ET.

