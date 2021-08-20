How old is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley? Model announces she's pregnant, set to welcome second child with fiancé, Jason Statham

Former Victoria’s Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announced on August 19 that she is expecting her second child with her actor-fiancé Jason Statham, 54. The model shared the news on Instagram with a gallery of outfit photos showcasing her growing baby bump. She captioned the picture:

“Taaa daahhh !! #round2”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was seen cradling her growing stomach while showcasing her outfits. The last picture of herself in a form-fitting white dress truly accentuated her beauty and motherhood.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the parents as Huntington-Whiteley’s model squad showered her with love.

Burberry model Neelam Gill wrote under the latest Instagram post:

“Omg! Congratulations beautiful.”

English television presenter Stacey Dooley chimed in with:

“Congrats to you all!”

Other celebrities including Dev Windsor, Daisy Lowe, Lily Aldridge, Poppy Delevingne, Elsa Hook and more, showered the couple with best wishes.

How old is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley?

The model-actress, who has appeared in Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Mad Max: Fury Road, is 34 years old. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was born in Plymouth, UK and had moved to the States to pursue her career in modeling.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her partner Jason Statham, famous for his roles in Fast & Furious and The Transporter series, have been together since 2010. The couple got engaged in 2016 and welcomed their son, Jack, a year later.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham (Image via Invision/ AP)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had told ET in 2018 that getting married was not a “huge priority” for the couple. They had also planned to wait for Jack to become older so he could be part of their wedding.

The soon-to-be mother-of-two told People magazine in 2019:

“Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs."

She expressed her fervent commitment towards being a parent over anything else.

She continued:

"At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they're okay.”

In an Instagram Q/A last year, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had revealed that she and her fiancé would “love” to have more children.

