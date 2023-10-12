How old is Rot Ken? Charges explored as rapper receives 20-year prison sentence

Rapper Rot Ken, who is 20 years old, has been recently sentenced to 20 years on charges of burglary with a firearm. The official page of Strapped! shared an arrest report on X revealing details related to his sentencing. Detailed information about the incident is yet to be revealed.

Ken is known for his singles like 007 and No Mind. He gained recognition for his Free Me album and collaborated with artists for several music projects.

Rot Ken's charges and legal issues explained

Rot Ken has been trending online after his recent arrest on burglary and firearm possession charges. According to the arrest report posted on X, Rot Ken's charges were related to an incident in Richmond County on June 3, 2021.

The report revealed that he was sentenced to 15 years on burglary charges. There was an additional sentence of 5 years on charges of firearm possession during the crime. Ken has been involved in another legal issue this year.

BET states that Ken was arrested on June 18, 2023, for murdering a man in Georgia. Charges of murder, aggravated assault, firearm possession by a first offender, and firearm possession during a crime were imposed on Ken.

The August Press revealed the victim's identity as Usaini Yunusa, who was 24 years old at the time of death. Yunusa was reportedly a resident of Cobb County and was once sentenced on charges related to weapons, drug deals, and gang activity. Another individual accompanied Rot Ken during the incident that happened in April this year.

The incident reportedly led to the death of Yunusa on the spot and left another injured. The injured person was identified as Kobe Burns, who immediately left the area. His car slammed into some trees as he was reportedly intoxicated. Charges of DUI were imposed on Burns.

The August Press stated that the victims were inside a vehicle when the two men came out of their car and fired shots at the other vehicle.

Rot Ken has been a rising star in the hip-hop industry

According to last.fm, Rot Ken developed an interest in rapping after being influenced by music videos during his childhood. He was raised in Augusta, and after being sent to prison for a brief period in 2021, he released more music projects, including a few collaborations with Money Collective and Boy Meets Space Crew.

The debut album of Money Collective, titled B4 The Storm, was released in 2020. It featured well-known faces from the music industry, like Lil Mosey, Lil Skies, Future, Trippie Redd, and many others.

XXL states that Ken gained recognition for his single, Hope I Blow, released in 2019. He has continued to release more singles like No Mind and 007, which have received decent feedback on streaming platforms.

XXL also revealed that Rot established a rapping group called Rock Out Twins when he was a student of eighth standard. His album Free Me, released last year, also received a positive response from the public.