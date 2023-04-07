How old are the School of Rock cast members and where are they now?

It’s hard to believe that it has been almost two decades since School of Rock came out. The film was a tribute to old-school classic rock and heavy metal and became the reason for many kids and teenagers to explore the controversial music genres.

While the film will always be evergreen, Jack Black recently confirmed that the cast will reunite later this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its release. Although several mini-reunions have taken place throughout the years, the upcoming reunion is said to be of epic proportions, with the entire cast said to be present.

Black also mentioned that he will “100 percent” use social media to upload photos and videos from the upcoming reunion. The film had several child actors who are now adults.

Let’s look at where the cast of School of Rock is now.

One School of Rock cast member passed away in 2021

Kevin Clark as Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones

Amber Dillon @rockaddict420 ‍ 🖤 @Phil_Lewis_ As long as they dedicate it to Kevin Clark AKA “Spazzy McGee” I’ll be fine @Phil_Lewis_ As long as they dedicate it to Kevin Clark AKA “Spazzy McGee” I’ll be fine 😁❤️‍🔥🖤 https://t.co/nPwpaLy5JA

Kevin Clark's Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones was an outspoken student of Jack Black's Dewey Finn, who was a wizard in drums. This was the first and only film Clark starred in.

The actor joined his former costars at School of Rock on Broadway in 2015 and spent most of his time playing music in bands in his hometown of Chicago. Clark met with an accident and tragically passed away in 2021 when he was only 32.

Miranda Cosgrove as Summer "Tinkerbell" Hathaway

After School of Rock's success, Cosgrove became a huge star by starring in several films and shows. In the 2003 film, she was the band manager under Dewey's leadership.

Cosgrove became a household name for playing Megan Parker on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. She even appeared on Yours, Mine & Ours, and Grounded for Life. From 2007 to 2012, she played Carly on iCarly on Nickelodeon. Cosgrove, currently 29 years old, also lent her voice to Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3.

Jack Black as Dewey Finn

Nintendeal @Nintendeal Jack Black IS Bowser Jack Black IS Bowser https://t.co/OjynBxQAn3

Jack Black's Dewey Finn has become a cult figure over the years, as his journey from getting kicked out of his own band to making a new and improved band was nothing short of inspirational.

Nominated for a Golden Globe for the movie, Black shot to fame in his band Tenacious D. He then appeared in movies like High Fidelity, Shallow Hal, Saving Silverman, and Orange County. He voiced Po in the Kung Fu Panda movies and a TV series, and even Lenny in Shark Tale.

His other hit projects include King Kong, The Holiday, Nacho Libre, Year One, Bernie, Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

At 53, he will voice Bowser in the upcoming movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

What is School of Rock about?

Directed by Richard Linklater, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a struggling rock guitarist who is fired from his band. He eventually began working as a substitute teacher, formed a band of fourth-graders, and tried to win the upcoming Battle of the Bands and use his winnings to pay his rent.

The film's synopsis, according to IMDb, reads,

"After being kicked out of his rock band, Dewey Finn becomes a substitute teacher of an uptight elementary private school, only to try and turn his class into a rock band."

The film grossed $131 million worldwide on a $35 million budget and received positive reviews from critics.

