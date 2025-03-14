How old is Sharon Stone? Actress claims she was "unexpectedly" dropped from Another Simple Favor starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick starrer Another Simple Favor has been at the helm of controversies, particularly owing to the former's legal battle with Justin Baldoni. However, another controversy concerning the Paul Feig-directed film arose recently. This involved actress Sharon Stone, who commented under an Instagram post by E!News, which discussed whether Anna Kendrick took a dig at Lively.

Sharon Stone, who is 67-year old, alleged that she was a part of Another Simple Favor.

“I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it 👏👏👏,” she said.

While media publications like USA TODAY reached out to Sharon Stone's representatives, there has not been a comment confirming or denying her allegation. Sharon Stone is a prominent name in the film industry and is known for her roles in Silver, Casino, The Quick and the Dead, and Basic Instinct, among others.

On the other hand, the E!News post about co-stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively under which Stone commented showcased a clip of Kendrick from what appears to be the film's premiere. In the video, a reporter asked Anna Kendrick how it was to be working with Lively again. To this, Kendrick remarked:

"Oh, you know…”

“But it was lovely": Anna Kendrick commented on reuniting with Blake Lively for Another Simple Favor in previous interview

Paul Feig-directed Another Simple Favor is a sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor. In the film, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively continue their roles as Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, respectively.

The dynamics between Kendrick and Lively since the movie's SXSW premiere on March 7, 2025, have been at the centre of controversies with netizens and media portals interpreting their versions of the same. However, in an interview with PEOPLE dated October 2024, Anna Kendrick had a positive response to reuniting with Blake Lively for Another Simple Favor.

Commenting on getting to work with Lively again, Anna Kendrick stated:

“She lives on the East Coast, I live on the West Coast, so we don't get to see each other often. But it was lovely, and I think that those characters have such weird chemistry that it's so fun to just get the gang back together. And it does feel a little bit like riding a bike.”

While Kendrick and Lively have not commented on speculations of them having issues with each other, director Paul Feig recently stepped in to put those rumors to rest. On March 8, 2025, YouTuber Melanie King shared a selfie on X of the Another Simple Favor cast before the SXSW premier's red carpet, claiming:

" I just reported on Blake being terrified to walk the carpet as Anna is pissed and never wants to work with her again 😂."

Denying the YouTuber's allegation, Paul Feig re-posted the tweet and mentioned:

"Um … you’re wrong."

At the film's premiere, Blake Lively called the character of Emily Nelson her favorite one and recalled being excited when director Paul Feig approached her for the role. She added:

"I was really nervous on the first one, because we didn't know if we were making a drama or a comedy. We asked Paul and he said, 'Yes,' which is not really an answer to the question, but it worked out."

Another Simple Favor is written by Laeta Kalogridis and Jessica Sharzer and is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

