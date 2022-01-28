How old is Shaun Weiss? 'Mighty Ducks' star's amazing transformation lauded as he reaches 2-year sobriety milestone

Shaun Weiss recently celebrated the second anniversary of his sobriety on January 25. He honored the day with some takeout at Brent's Deli, although it was originally planned to be more symbolic.

The Family Law star’s friend and actor Drew Gallagher shared on Instagram that he was proud of how Shaun was committed to his sobriety. He shared a picture of what Weiss previously looked like and compared it to his current look. Gallagher’s caption reads,

“Here’s a better comparison shot. What a triumph! Congrats @shaunweiss on 2 years sober!!! So proud of you brotha – look at you now #goldberg #recovery #blessed.”

The Here and Now actor shared the same pictures on Instagram with a message to those struggling with their sobriety. His post mentions that a journey of a thousand miles starts with 12 amazing steps.

The former actor graduated from the drug program in July 2021 and is currently making money by doing signings and making small appearances. Shaun is also working on standup alongside some writing work.

Shaun Weiss’ age and legal issues in the past

Born on August 27, 1978, in Montvale, New Jersey, Weiss is 43 years old. Although he is popular for his appearances in films and TV series, he has also been in trouble with the law.

Shaun Weiss was arrested back in 2017 (Image via Getty Images)

The Drillbit Taylor actor was sentenced to 150 days in the Los Angeles County Jail for petty theft in July 2017. Law enforcement sources said at the time that he was at Fry’s Electronics and stole merchandise worth $151.

He pled no contest to petty theft after two days and received a stiff sentence since this was his second petty theft bust. His manager at the time said that jail might be able to help him and mentioned that he might even write something during his time in prison.

Raised in Detroit, Michigan, Weiss made his acting debut as Elvis on Pee-wee’s Playhouse and received his big break after being cast as Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks films.

Also Read Article Continues below

He is also known for his appearances as Josh Birnbaum in Disney’s family comedy film Heavyweights and Sean in the NBC dramedy Freaks and Geeks.

Edited by Siddharth Satish