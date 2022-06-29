How old is Shelby "Skip" Skipper? Grammy Award-winning dancer wins $25,000 in Dancing With Myself Episode 5

Dancing With Myself was back with another interesting episode on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on NBC. The episode featured contestants with a big fan following on their social media profiles like Instagram and TikTok. Episode 5 of the show saw football coach Shelby "Skip" Skipper take home the Ultimate Pod Star's title and the cash prize of $25,000.

The 33-year-old Skip also featured in Jon Batiste's Freedom, which won the Best Music Video award at the 2022 Grammys. He stunned the judges with his dance moves and made it to the finals with fellow contestant Valentina Canas from Columbia.

Dancing With Myself follows a unique format where the audience is allowed to vote live after watching the contestants dance. Previous episode winners included Tyra Polke, Keara “Keke” Wilson, Jan'Na, and Lily Goehring. The hit show is hosted by Camille Kostek and judged by Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy.

Dancing With Myself winner Shelby Skipper specializes in New Orleans bounce

Dancing With Myself champion Shelby "Skip" Skipper is well known for the New Orleans bounce style of dancing. He highlighted the same style when he featured on So You Think You Can Dance Season 6 in 2009 and impressed then-judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy. However, he was eliminated in the early stages of the competition.

Skip is one of New Orleans' top bounce artists. He was a featured choreographer on Lifetime's reality series Bring It to American rapper Big Freedia's lead dancers. He also featured as a bounce dancer on the teen dance drama All Styles. The movie was about a young hip-hop artist who is rejected by his old dance crew for heading off to college before a major contest and assembles his own crew to face off against his former friends.

Initially, while living in New Orleans, Skip was part of a group called The Game Ova Boys. The crew was hailed as the hottest group in the city and said to have started a "dance epidemic." They used to go to the state rink at the Arline State Rink in Metairie, Louisiana, which was a battleground for them to practice their dance skills.

The dancer is now a football coach and the father of two children, whom he aspired to inspire and motivate to follow their dreams. On Dancing With Myself, he brought some signature bounce music moves, including the Peter Pan, the Shoulder Hustle, and the Rodeo High-Step. Speaking about his motivation to participate in the show, Skip said:

"I have two wonderful kids. This is why I have the extra drive, the extra passion, and I just want to be the best role model not just for my kids, but also for my students and players."

After his finale performance, Shakira applauded the artist for his moves and for having his own identity. He revealed that he wanted to be an inspiration for his city of New Orleans before taking home the grand prize.

Each episode of Dancing With Myself consists of six rounds, with two participants getting voted out by the audience and the judges at the end of each round. In this week's episode, contestants danced to Shakira's Whenever Wherever and replicated country music legend Walker Hayes' moves.

Apart from Skip, others included Boksauze (10), Jasmine Mashkuli (12), RAD (29), Liz Oh (49), Ben Winters (32), Josh Johnson (46), Adam Boreland (32), Valentina Canas (22), Robin Donna (46), Morgan Chami (33), and Devin Santiago (27).

