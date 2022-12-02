How old are Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts? Fans rejoice as TikTokers announce engagement

TikTok's star couple Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts announced their engagement over social media platforms on November 29, 2022.

Sophia shared a few Instagram posts of the two of them on her account, @sophiahilll with the caption, "WE ARE ENGAGED!" The post further stated:

"One of the happiest days of our lives. We are OVER the moon excited & just so so in love with each other. God has blessed us in so many ways & we couldn’t be more grateful. Can’t wait for forever together! Many more pictures to come."

Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts began dating in 2020. As soon as they announced the next step in their relationship on social media platforms, it was filled with comments congratulating them and expressing their excitement for the duo.

A small number of fans were also seen wondering how old the couple is and whether they are too young to get married. Unfortunately, the exact age of the couple is unknown, but both Sophia and Taylor are still in their early twenties.

NEXTAU reported that Sophia was born in 2001, meaning she is currently 21. Taylor's birth date is listed as January 6, 2002 on FamousBirthdays, meaning he is 20 years old.

"Your relationship is what everyone strives for": Fans react to Sophia Hills' engagement announcement

Fans were ecstatic upon hearing the news. Many immediately congratulated the duo and expressed their love and wishes for the newly engaged couple. Many users called them the "cutest couple" and "a dream couple," stating that they are "couple goals." One Instagrammer @who.is_alexis224 commented that she believes in love thanks to the couple.

Here are a few comments seen on Instagram:

Who is Sophia Hill?

TikTok star Sophia Hill operates using the handle, @taylorrandsoph. She has a fan following of 3 million with over 120 million likes. Her content mostly features pranks and challenge videos with her boyfriend (now fiance) Taylor Watts. She first went viral in May 2021 when she posted a video on the platform about her boyfriend not liking her pet names for him.

She shares her TikTok account with Taylor Watts.

They both appear in every video, but it is generally Sophia Hill who is seen playing a prank or a joke on her unsuspecting fiance. This is why many believe it is mostly Sophia who generates the content and manages the account.

The duo is also known to frequently interact and engage with their fans. Their uploads recount their daily lives and the silly things they do together. This is why fans love their wholesome content and frequently tag them as couple goals.

