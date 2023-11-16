Stephen Colletti recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Alex Weaver. The duo have an age gap of 10 years since Colletti is 37 years old and Alex is 27 as of 2023. To announce their engagement, Colletti and Weaver shared a joint Instagram post and wrote:

"Yes! Forever."

The post had two pictures, with the first photo featuring the duo kissing each other. This was followed by another picture where Alex Weaver was flaunting her engagement ring to the camera and Stephen Colletti was sitting in the background.

The proposal happened in Rome, Italy, where Stephen was seen in a navy blue jacket worn on top of a white T-shirt, dark slacks, and black boots. On the other hand, Weaver opted for a gray sweater with black pants and Adidas sneakers.

Stephen Colletti is a well-known actor, while Alex Weaver is a journalist

Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver have been romantically linked since 2022. Weaver's date of birth remains unknown but she is 27 years old, as per ET. Meanwhile, according to IMDb, Collеtti was born on February 7, 1986.

Colletti confirmed his relationship with Weaver back in August 2022 by sharing a picture. The caption stated:

"Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. @al_weave."

Alеx Wеavеr was sееn in a black and whitе stripеd swеatеr with goldеn еarrings and nеcklacеs. Stеphеn Collеtti was wearing a dark-colorеd long-slееvе shirt and black sunglassеs.

Wеavеr also commented on the post, writing that shе is thе luckiеst girl, and latеr postеd thе picturе on hеr Instagram Story.

Before Weaver, Stephen Colletti was romantically linked to Kristin Cavallari, and the relationship was documented on the reality show, Laguna Beach. However, the duo then claimed that the show's sequences were not filmed in order and mixed the moments of different periods.

Despite their separation, Colletti and Cavallari have maintained a close friendship.

Stephen Colletti is mostly known for his appearance in the reality series, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and portrayed Chase Adams in The CW series, One Tree Hill.

Alex Weaver has been working for NASCAR since 2017

Alex Weaver's LinkedIn page states that she is a multimedia journalist and is an expert in "shooting, writing, editing, digital media, event management, social platforms, camera operation, and Edius and Adobe." She acquired her bachelor's degree from Clemson University.

She served as a sports broadcasting intern at WBTV Charlotte in 2015. She then joined the National Football League Network as a student reporter for a month and was a student administrative recruiting assistant at Clemson Football from 2012 to 2016.

Alex Weaver gained recognition for her work at ESPN where she served in multiple positions for three years, including on-air talent and contributor and student reporter. She was a student reporter for Raycom Sports from 2015 to 2016 and a multimedia journalist and reporter for Raycom Media from 2016 to 2017.

Shе has bееn working for NASCAR since 2017 whеrе shе worked as a sеnior coordinator, rеportеr, and host. Alеx is active on Instagram with more than 40,000 followers.