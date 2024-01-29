How old is Sweet Tea? Married To Medicine star's whereabouts explored

Lateasha 'Sweet Tea' Lunceford became the reason for fan uproar with her arrival on Married to Medicine because she was going to appear alongside Quad Webb, her husband Dr. Lunceford's ex-wife, and the show's long-standing cast member.

Fans were also divided over the 24-year age gap between her and her husband. Some said it was okay while others frowned upon it.

Lateasha 'Sweet Tea' Lunceford is 32 years old while Dr Gregory Lunceford is 56. Sweet Tea and Dr. Gregory's marriage threw in one more unusual facet on the show which covers unusual dynamics in the relationships between doctors, giving its fans exactly what they expect from it.

How the cast and fans of Married to Medicine take the age gap between Sweet Tea and Dr. Lunceford

While going wedding dress-shopping, Sweet Tea had brought along a member from the age gap support group, whom she befriended because of the backlash she faced for marrying an older man.

Toya Bush Harris, Dr Heavenly Kimes, and the newest member, Phaedra Parks also tagged along. Even though the ladies stood together for Sweet Tea, Phaedra remarked on her age gap support group and called it a group for sugar babies.

Fans of the show were quick to comment on the unusual age gap too.

The nature of their relationship became even more questionable to the fans as the details of their first meeting came to light. Lateasha had slid into the DMs of Dr Gregory, which resulted in the couple chatting and Face-timing for days before they decided to meet.

Despite the age gap, the duo saw eye to eye when it came to what they wanted for the future, which became the reason for their marriage. The recent episodes see the couple trying to cure Sweet Tea's endometriosis in hopes of having children.

Who is Lateasha 'Sweet Tea' Lunceford from Married to Medicine?

Lateasha Lunceford, born in Arkansas, grew up in a military town in Texas. She got her bachelor's degree in Integrative Studies from the University of North Texas and started working as a nurse.

She went on to be a military pharmacy technician at the Air Force Reserves in the United States Military for years, before progressing to become a program coordinator for the federal government.

The similarity in the couple's backgrounds served as a solid reason for their union. Her net worth from her past work and her appearance on Married to Medicine is said to be $1 million according to Distractify.

Lateasha now calls herself a lifestyle influencer in her Instagram bio. Her timeline gives insight into her recent appearance on the Way Up With Yee podcast, where she addresses fan questions about her relationship with Quad.

On Married to Medicine, she spoke about how freeing work-from-home is, and how it now enables her to not overburden herself.

Married to Medicine follows women from Atlanta who are doctors or are married to doctors. It delves into their professional, social, and personal lives and sees them juggle all three seamlessly. The ongoing season 10 has its upcoming episode 12 releasing on February 4, on Bravo at 9 pm.

