How old is Thomas Williams Sr.? All about Wendy Williams' parents as host celebrates father's birthday 

Wendy Williams recently posted a few pictures of herself and her father, Thomas Williams Sr. on Instagram on the occasion of his 91st birthday.

The actress was holding her father’s hand in one and in the second photo they sat next to each other in separate chairs. The second picture shows Thomas smiling and listening to his daughter, who seems to be in good spirits. The caption reads,

“Daddy’s 91st birthday! Enjoying it in the most relaxing way possible.”

The photos were shared on her new Instagram account @therealwendywilliamsonline, which launched earlier this week. She has previously posted a five-minute video on February 17 to mark her return to social media after a short break she took due to health issues.

The clip was recorded by her son Kevin Hunter Jr. as she discussed her mother Shirley Williams, who died December 2020, while walking on a Florida beach.

In the video, Wendy referenced her mother in the present and misrepresented her age. A publicist acting as her representative confirmed to Page Six that the clip was recorded on February 16 and she misspoke.

Kevin mentioned in the video that his mother is taking a break from everything and the latter clarified that it is only a break from New York. Wendy said,

“New York is fast-paced, which I love. I love [it] here in Florida as much as I do New York, but they are two very different things and people. But New York is my heart, and Florida is a beautiful place – beautiful, regular. Sometimes weird in a good way. Aren’t we all, weird in a good way?”

Kevin also asked Wendy about the rumors relating to her health issues. She replied that many people have been wondering about the same and that she is getting stronger.

Everything known about Wendy Williams’ parents

Thomas Williams Sr. and Shirley Williams attend the Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala at Hammerstein Ballroom (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Thomas Williams Sr. is the father of Wendy Williams. He recently turned 91 and details about his early life and career are yet to be revealed.

Thomas tied the knot with his wife Shirley Williams in 1957 and they then shifted to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Thomas worked as an English teacher and school principal while his wife was a special education teacher.

The pair had a total of three master’s degrees between them and frequently traveled around the world. They then relocated to Wayside, an upper-middle-class suburb of Ocean Township, New Jersey, in 1970.

Following the death of her mother, Wendy Williams recalled her happy childhood with her parents. While speaking to App.com, she said that her parents showed her that anyone can be a parent and make an impact on their community.

Shirley was involved in groups like the Monmouth County Council of Girl Scouts, the Central Jersey Club of the National Association of Negro Business, and others.

The 57-year-old announced the death of her mother during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show in December 2020 and said,

“My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago. You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us – she will always be here.”

The World War Z star revealed that her mother died peacefully surrounded by her love and did not suffer. She mentioned she was thankful to have her in her life for 56 years.

