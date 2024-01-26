How old is Trent Woolman? Love Island Australia star's whereabouts explored

Love Island Australia season 5 concluded on December 18, 2023, but fans are still raving about the drama that the dating show brought to television screens. Sophie Monk hosted the series, which was a rollercoaster of intense conflicts, heartbreaks, arguments, and tearful moments.

Many singletons shot their chance at finding love while stuck in a villa together, but only three couples reached the finale, with Kale Roberts and Tyra Johannes emerging as the winners. Amidst all of these, a standalone participant who emerged as one of the controversial figures in season 5 was Trent Woolman.

Time and again, the 25-year-old was called out by fans for his toxic masculinity and his “schoolboy behavior” with Zac Nunns.

Who is Love Island Australia star Trent Woolman?

Trent, a tower crane operator by profession, grew up near Horsham in western Victoria, but in the past few years, he has relocated to Melbourne. As a teenager, he had an innate passion for playing Australian Rules football; however, a back injury put his sports career to an end. Before entering Love Island Australia, Trent would define his ideal dating type as “models.”

Though he had been in several on-and-off relationships in real life, he signed up for the show to find everlasting love. He said at the time:

“I can't wait to get in there and try and find real true love."

Who was Trent paired up with in Love Island Australia?

Trent came to the show with a history of romance with Love Island Australia season 4 finalist Phoebe Spiller. He admitted to having a crush on her in the past and that the duo had hooked up before. However, Trent was happy that she found a good match with Mitch Eliot during her stint.

Trent was dumped out of the villa after exhausting all his options but his major blow-up with Savanah Badger became the ultimate reason behind his exit. Viewers had seen Trent coupled with Savanah for about three-quarters of his time but they eventually decided they were better off as friends.

Their fallout occurred during Movie Night when everything Trent had said to Savanah behind her back was played out for everyone to see. The duo got into an argument, knowing their relationship was broken beyond repair.

During an interview with 9Entertainment, Trent recalled the events that occurred during Movie Night:

“She was screaming at me, and then Lucinda came around the corner and she was also screaming at me. Emotions were running high after Movie Night and Savanah and Lucinda were feeding off each other, which is fair enough because Zac and I were in the wrong.”

Trent confirmed there’s no bad blood between Savanah and him and that they’ve now become good friends:

“Sav is such a legend, she's such a good sport﻿, I feel like she takes most things with a grain of salt and that's why we were able to get over our arguments. We had a pretty special connection, it was obviously more of a friendship than a romantic relationship but we felt safe with each other."

What happened to Trent after Love Island Australia season 5?

Though he exited the show without finding love, Trent did find a good friend in Zac Nunns. Their bromance continued beyond the villa of Love Island and they moved in together. He told 9Entertainment:

“Zac actually moved in with me, I had a spare room at my house. And he's going to be working with me soon too."

In an emotional Instagram post, Trent spoke at length about his time in the villa and his bromance with Nunns:

“Woah, where do I start. Love Island Villain Era completed (easy). I genuinely am so happy I’ve made all these special memories with these special people and know that we will always be able to look at our time in there and laugh.”

Trent announced that he is single and continued:

“I may have left the Villa without finding a girl, but I found a best friend for life so I’m the real winner you losers! Best of luck to the rest of the couples in there, but for me, it’s back to Melbourne to the grind. Trent signing out PS. I’m single af.”

Those interested can watch Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.

