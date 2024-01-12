Love Island Australia season 5: Are any of the couples still together?

Love Island Australia season 5 ended on December 18, 2023, leaving fans reeling from the drama. However, just as they got over it, they are now eagerly awaiting the premiere of Love Island: All Stars which will be released on January 15, 2024. The show will stream on ITV2 and ITVX. From heartbreaks, and arguments to tears, drama, and some intense moments, season 5 was a rollercoaster that fans expected it to be.

Hosted by Sophie Monk, the smash-hit reality TV show featured brand new couples stuck in a villa together. However, only three of them reached the finale with Kale Roberts and Tyra Johannes emerging as the winners.

Though the show chronicled epic showmances, some of them have already turned to dust, while some pairs are still growing strong. This article will take a look at the couples from Love Island Australia who are still together.

Relationship status of the final three couples from Love Island Australia season 5

1) Kale Roberts and Tyra Johannes

The winner of Love Island Australia season 5, Kale and Tyra, are growing strong after leaving the villa together. From attending public events together to calling each other cute nicknames, the couple’s bond has only nourished. Kale, a sales professional, and Tyra, an accountant had the most unexpected journey on the show.

Although the duo hit it off on their first date, Kale initially pursued Tyra’s friend Nakia. In a shocking twist, the latter dumped him for another bombshell and he was evicted out of the villa. Days later, Kale was given a second chance and he decided to couple with Tyra and the pair have stayed together ever since.

It was a tough task for the couple to balance their relationship and their friendship with Nakia, but beating all odds they emerged as the winners. While expressing about his journey on the show, Kale wrote on Instagram:

“What a ride! Entering this place I honestly had no idea what to expect. A few challenges & firepits later here I am leaving with lifelong friends and the girl of my dreams.”

Similarly, in Tyra's post, she called Kale, the "very special boy" she met, noting that falling in love with him was "pure magic.

“Thank you, everyone, for all your support, it truly means the world!” She added.

2) Clint Posselt and Savannah Badger

Clint and Savannah, the runner-ups of Love Island Australia season 5, are not together anymore.

Savannah, a law graduate struggled inside the villa to find a solid match. She was paired with bombshells Trent, Seb, and Zac before she bonded with Clint. Even though the pair reached the finale, they split up after the series ended.

Savannah confirmed their breakup to 9Entertainment. She said that they weren't together as their relationship "sort of fizzled out" after they got back to their lives and responsibilities.

“We only knew each other for a week." Savannah said.

Addressing the situation, Clint noted:

“The minute you step out of that bubble you sort of realise this connection probably isn't strong enough to withstand the pressures of the outside world."

Savannah and Clint share a cordial bond after the breakup. There have also been speculations that Savannah is probably dating someone else.

3) Lucinda Strafford and Zac Nunns

Lucinda and Zac Nunns, the runner-ups of Love Island Australia season 5, are still dating. Be it getting tattoos, hiking, or beach outings, their bond has continued to flourish even outside the villa.

Ever since Zac laid eyes on Lucinda on Love Island Australia season five, he knew that he wanted her. He didn’t stop from twisting the truth to convince the beauty to pick him over Nate and the white lies seemed to have worked in his favor.

Who else from Love Island Australia season 5 is still together?

Georgia Murray and Nate Page, though eliminated from the show are still dating each other. The confirmation of their relationship status came from Georgia during a previous interaction with 9Entertainment.

"After we left and got back to Sydney we tried to give it a go, but life was really hectic so we had a bit of a break. We just started talking again and we were just like ‘Damn, there’s obviously still a flame here'.” Georgia said.

Fans of the show are currently waiting for the premiere of Love Island: All Stars on January 15, 2024, which will stream on ITV2 and ITVX.