How old is Trey Brown? 'Shark Tank' Kidpreneur's SPERGO began with $178

Shark Tank Season 13 showcases some brilliant entrepreneurs in almost every other episode. Episode 6 will feature 15-year-old kidpreneur Trey Brown, who built his entire brand using Instagram.

Hailing from Philadelphia, Trey presents his love for design and passion for the Black community with his stylish clothing brand, SPERGO, which he hopes will inspire the younger generation globally.

Who is Trey Brown?

Shark Tank's Trey Brown is a fashion designer, motivational speaker and Instagram influencer from Philadelphia.

Trey runs his global unisex clothing line, SPERGO, using Instagram as his marketing tool. He also uses the platform for his motivational speaking.

Brown founded his company in 2018 with $178, which he received from his 12th birthday celebration. He manufactured 14 t-shirts with his logo and sold them at 20 dollars each.

Within a week, he found himself placing an order for more stock. By his 13th birthday, Brown sold more than $40,000 worth of shirts and other gear.

The kidpreneur received a $25,000 grant from his hero, Sean “Diddy” Combs, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

SPERGO quadrupled its gross earnings in 2019 to $176,000, and despite the pandemic, the clothing line grossed $825,000 in 2020.

Along with his entrepreneurial persona, he is also a youngster who loves pizza, fashion, basketball and spending time with family and friends.

Brown's mother is extremely proud of her son's success. She shared:

“He was always a seeker of knowledge. He always loved powerful people when he was young. He is fearless. I couldn’t be consistent with entrepreneurship because of different things, but with Trey? He sees no limits.”

Other entrepreneurs on 'Shark Tank' Episode 1306

Along with Trey Brown, Episode 6 of Shark Tank will introduce its viewers to Colorado-based Caroline Creidenberg. She presents her online planning service dedicated to creating a personalized wedding experience while saving money, travel and stress.

After Caroline, another Colorado-based entrepreneur, Cyndi Bray, will present her game-changing laundry gadget, Wad-Free, which prevents bedding from tangling, twisting and balling up.

Beulr is showcased by New York-based tech savvy entrepreneur Peter Solomine. His business idea provides a unique way to avoid early morning meetings.

Shark Tank's Season 13 Episode 6 will air on Friday, November 5 at 8.00 pm ET, on ABC.

