How old is Walker Nathaniel Diggs? All about Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs co-parenting their son as singer looks back on potential cause of divorce

Idina Menzel, ex-wife of actor Taye Diggs, recently appeared on the Dinner’s On Me podcast and spoke about her fallen marriage. She told host Jesse Tyler Ferguson that the reason her marriage failed was because it was an interracial one.

She talked about how both of them became extremely popular, which caused a relationship problem, mainly due to the “interracial aspect.”

“It’s very complicated. We were very supportive of each other always, so excited for him. The thing that came into play more and he’s talked about it too is the interracial aspect.”

All about Idina and Taye's son Walker, as Menzel talks about the real reason behind their failed marriage. (Image via X)

The couple met in 1996 when they both appeared in Rent. They began dating shortly after their first meeting and married after seven years of dating in 2003. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs then welcomed their son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs in September 2009. However, the couple called it quits 11 years after tying the knot in 2014. The two continue to co-parent their son, Walker, who is 14.

All about Idina and Taye's son Walker, as Menzel talks about the real reason behind their failed marriage. (Image via X)

“There was disappointment in the community”: Details about Idina Menzel and Diggs’ son revealed as the former talks about their fallen marriage

During the podcast, Idina Menzel talked about how things were terrific when they were in the theatre world as people were supportive, but once they became more popular and became more famous, stuff in their married life started declining. Further talking about her ex-husband, she said,

“He’s on the cover of Essence and Ebony and being interviewed by all these Black journalists and I think he had his own stuff to deal with that. And it seemed like there was disappointment in the community with him because he was married to a white, Jewish girl from some show we don’t even remember, and so, I took that on too. It was less about being successful and more about that kind of stuff.”

All about Idina and Taye's son Walker, as Menzel talks about the real reason behind their failed marriage. (Image via Twitter)

Meanwhile, Idina Menzel also appreciated Diggs and claimed that he has always supported her, especially after she got the role of Elphaba in Wicked in 2003.

“He was relieved, probably when I got attention for Wicked, and happy and proud of me. He was always so supportive and probably relieved, so he didn’t have to feel like he was overshadowing me in some way or taking up too much space.”

However, as the couple parted ways almost a decade back, they continued co-parenting their son, Walker. Back in 2022, in an interview with People, Diggs claimed how he lives with his mom and appreciated Menzel and her efforts.

"She runs the show. She has a career and she has her own relationships and she still makes sure that Walker is where he needs to be when he needs. He's got the best coaches and the best teachers, and we're at the best schools, and it's all because of her."

Furthermore, while talking to People, the parents claimed that their son loves fashion, just like the parents. They mentioned how he loves to collect sneakers and has an excellent sneaker collection.

While the couple parted ways after being together for over a decade, Idina Menzel claimed that the two have a very amicable relationship and are the best of friends.