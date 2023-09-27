How old is Emmy Raver-Lampman? All about Daveed Diggs' wife as couple are set to welcome their first child together 

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are all set to welcome their first child together. The duo first met while working on a musical in 2015. Emmy, who is 35 years old, is an actress and singer mostly known for her appearance as Allison Hargreeves in the Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy.

Daveed and Emmy announced the news of their first child through Instagram where they shared three pictures with the caption:

"We can't wait to meet you."

The first photo featured Daveed putting his hand on Emmy's baby bump, followed by another photo where Daveed Diggs was kissing Emmy Raver-Lampman on the forehead and towards the end, they held each other as they smiled into the camera.

Emmy Raver-Lampman has portrayed important roles in various films and TV shows

Emmy Raver-Lampman started her career on stage and her first play was Children of Eden. The same year, she appeared in another play titled Hair and continued to appear in more plays until she made her television debut with the sitcom, Odd Mom Out.

Emmy also voiced the Travel Agent in an episode of the popular animated series, American Dad! She also made her film debut with the short film Stucco in 2019.

She gained recognition for portraying Allison Hargreeves in the Netflix superhero series, The Umbrella Academy. The character has appeared in 30 episodes until now. The series premiered on February 15, 2019, and continued for two more seasons until 2022. A fourth and final season is scheduled to premiere soon.

She started appearing as Molly Tillerman in the second season of the animated sitcom, Central Park. The second season of the series was released on June 25, 2021, followed by another season last year.

Emmy Raver-Lampman was the executive producer of the horror comedy film, Untitled Horror Movie, which was released in 2021. She also played the role of Alex in the film and also appeared in three more films last year, including Dog, Blacklight, and Gatlopp.

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman first met while working on a musical

According to People magazine, Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman appeared together in the musical called Hamilton in 2015. However, Daveed was in a relationship with actress Jalene Goodwin at the time.

In 2017, they were spotted together at a baseball game in San Francisco and were hanging out on various occasions over the years, including a few award ceremonies.

Back in 2020, Emmy spoke to Refinery29 about quarantine and the publication mentioned Daveed as Emmy's boyfriend at the time. Their first house was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest the following year and Diggs said at the time:

"Having a home like this definitely makes it harder to be away. Now I really understand what it means to miss home; because there is really no other place I want to be."

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman purchased another house last year and they reportedly listed their first house in June 2022.