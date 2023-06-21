How old is Whitney Cummings? All about the comedian as she announces pregnancy

Comedian Whitney Cummings, who is 40 years old, is all set to become a mother. She revealed the same in an Instagram post shared on June 20, 2023, where she flaunted her baby bump while enjoying the pool with her dog. The lineup of pictures began with Cummings throwing a ball towards her dog, who catches it in mid-air.

Towards the end, there was a picture of a sonogram, and the caption stated:

"In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All tour dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

Whitney Cummings is known for her appearances in films and television

Whitney Cummings started her career as a standup comedian in 2004. She joined St. Andrew's Episcopal School, completing her graduation in 2000, and later enrolled at the Annenberg School of Communication. She then joined the television station, WRC-TV, as an intern.

She appeared in a special titled Whitney Cummings: Money Shot, which premiered on Comedy Central in 2010. She has been the host of several other specials like I'm Your Girlfriend and Can I Touch It? and is the author of a book titled I'm Fine…And Other Lies, which came out in 2017.

Cummings has also worked on television over the years, and she made her debut with the MTV series Punk'd. She has been the creator, writer, and executive producer of shows like Whitney, 2 Broke Girls, and Love You, Mean It.

Whitney has also portrayed minor roles on other TV shows, including Half and Half, What About Brian, Tell Me You Love Me, House, Maron, Workaholics, and more. She has been featured in films like EMR, Grizzly Park, The Wedding Ringer, Unforgettable, and more.

Her last appearance was in an episode of the Fox crime drama series, Accused. The show premiered on January 22, 2023, and although it has received a mixed reaction, the producers have confirmed a second season.

Whitney Cummings planned to have a baby earlier this year

Whitney Cummings disclosed in February 2023 that she was planning to become a mother (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Whitney Cummings appeared on the third hour of Today in February 2023. She revealed to hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist that she was planning to become a mother and that she did "freeze" her eggs.

"They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant," she added.

Cummings clarified that she is not married to anyone and is not looking for a husband.

"Do you know that they don't take redheads? They don't take redheads! So I am willing to take the sperm of the redheads that are being rejected from all these sperm companies," she stated.

She had once frozen her eggs when she was 32 and even revealed her preparation in a deleted tweet where she got herself an injection before egg retrieval.

