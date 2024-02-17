How did Pablo Escobar die in Narcos? All you need to know

Pablo Escobar, portrayed by Wagner Moura in the second season of the Netflix series Narcos, is shot and killed by the Colombian National Police. This happens following the tenth episode, "Despegue," and marks the end of Escobar's reign as Colombia's most powerful drug lord. Escobar's death, as shown in the series Narcos, is based on actual events.

Throughout the season, various flashbacks to his past and present have hinted at his impending demise. In the last episode, viewers witness his tragic moments while surrounded by law enforcement and gunshots. For Colombia, it represents the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.

Escobar was shot and killed while attempting to escape through the roof. He was shot in the torso and feet, as well as in the head, which killed him.

Drug lord and narcoterrorist Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria, who headed the Medellín cartel, was worth $30 billion (about $56 billion in 2019) when he died. Mucho Dinero, the Medellín cartel was one of the richest persons in the world at the height of its power, dominating the cocaine trade and bringing in an estimated $420 million a week.

Narcos: Looking Into The Reason Behind Pablo Escobar’s Death

Escobar earned the moniker "The Robin Hood of Medellin," as shown in the series Narcos for his generous contributions that aided in the construction of sports facilities, schools, and housing developments for the impoverished neighborhood. Furthermore, he did serve as a police officer before completely turning into a criminal.

Pablo started committing crimes when he was a teenager, and by the 1970s, he was a well-known smuggler. In 1973, he started sneaking cocaine into the US, and in 1976, he formed the Medellín cartel by teaming up with other smugglers from Medellín. He started doing charitable work in the community to further his political career by using his drug fortune.

He was chosen to serve in the House of Representatives as an alternate congressman, but his political career abruptly ended when it was revealed that he was a drug dealer. Following his resignation, Escobar began a battle with the Colombian government by ordering several kidnappings, killings, and explosions throughout the country.

Both the siege of the Palace of Justice and the bombing of Avianca Flight 203, which claimed the lives of 106 passengers, were orders he issued. He engaged in combat with the Cali cartel, which is the second-biggest cocaine gang in Colombia, at the same time.

After turning himself in to Colombian authorities on June 19, 1991, and agreeing to a no-extradition agreement with President César Gaviria, Escobar was put in prison at La Catedral, a facility he had constructed on his own.

President Gaviria tried to transfer Escobar to a regular prison in Narcos after he killed two of his lieutenants inside. As a result of Escobar's refusal and his imprisonment of Eduardo Sandoval as a hostage, the Colombian special forces besieged the prison, allowing Escobar to escape on July 22, 1992.

After he broke out of La Catedral, the opulent "prison" he built for himself, in June 1992, Escobar had been on the run for more than a year when the operation came to an end in Narcos. By following a call he made to his teenage son, Juan Pablo, the police were able to apprehend him.

The government launched a nationwide manhunt after he made his getaway. Los Pepes, a paramilitary vigilante group funded by the Cali cartel, also targeted the Medellín cartel. By mid-1993, the Medellín cartel had collapsed, and Escobar had been murdered in action while trying to flee from the Colombian authorities.

