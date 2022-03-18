How did Peter Bowles die? Cause of death explored as To the Manor Born star passes away at 85

Peter Bowles recently passed away at the age of 85. He was mostly known for his performance on the BBC sitcom To the Manor Born.

The news was confirmed by his agent who said:

“Starting his career at the Old Vic Theatre in 1956, he starred in 45 theatrical productions, ending at the age of 81 in the Exorcist at the Phoenix Theatre. He worked consistently on stage and screen, becoming a household name on TV as the archetypal English gent in To the Manor Born, Only When I Laugh, The Bounder and Lytton’s Diary, which he devised himself.”

Niall Gooch 👍🇬🇧🇻🇦🚅🏏✒ @niall_gooch RIP Peter Bowles. To The Manor Born - though well before my time & not perhaps a classic - feels strikingly poignant to me, as one of the last bits of popular entertainment that took for granted an old & rather pleasant England that was ceasing to exist. theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2… RIP Peter Bowles. To The Manor Born - though well before my time & not perhaps a classic - feels strikingly poignant to me, as one of the last bits of popular entertainment that took for granted an old & rather pleasant England that was ceasing to exist. theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2…

Neil Perryman @wifeinspace RIP Peter Bowles. He was in EVERYTHING - The Prisoner, Survivors, The Avengers, Public Eye, The Saint, Space 1999, Crown Court, Rising Damp, I, Claudius, To The Manor Born, Only When I Laugh. The list is almost endless. And he was great in all of them. RIP Peter Bowles. He was in EVERYTHING - The Prisoner, Survivors, The Avengers, Public Eye, The Saint, Space 1999, Crown Court, Rising Damp, I, Claudius, To The Manor Born, Only When I Laugh. The list is almost endless. And he was great in all of them. https://t.co/NrK1bEN5fL

Peter Bowles’ cause of death and career

Peter Bowles died on March 17, 2022, from cancer. It is unknown if he has had any other health issues in the past, and further details about the same are yet to be revealed.

He started his career with the Old Vic Company in 1956 and played small roles in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Richard II, and others. He was spotted by director Peter Hall, who chose him to appear in eight plays he produced in London’s West End theatre. He then continued to appear in several plays over the next few years.

He mostly played the role of villains after making his television debut. He appeared as Balor in an episode of Space: 1999 and as a Caractacus in the television adaptation of I, Claudius.

Bowles played his first comedy role on TV in an episode of Rising Damp and was mostly seen as a comedy actor in comedy series like To the Manor Born, The Bounder, and others.

While working in Lytton’s Diary, he was offered the role of Major Yeates in the Channel 4 television series The Irish R.M. He then co-devised the comedy/drama series Perfect Scoundrels, which ran for three series on ITV.

Peter Bowles in character as Archie Glover in sitcom Only When I Laugh (Image via TV Times/Getty Images)

He pitched the idea for a dramatic film to the BBC in 1991. It was accepted and became Running Late, a film in the Screen One series. It was his first performance on BBC television since To the Manor Born and he also co-produced the film with Verity Lambert.

Peter then played a recurring role as the Duke of Wellington in the award-winning ITV series Victoria from 2016 to 2019.

He was also a part of several films like Three Hats for Lisa, The Charge of the Light Brigade, Taste of Excitement, Endless Night, For the Love of Benji, The Disappearance, The Bank Job, and others.

Peter Bowles is survived by his wife Susan Bennett and their three children – Guy, Adam, and Sasha.

