How to remove bad odor from sneakers?

Stinky sneakers are a common issue. It can be inconvenient when your feet, no matter how clean they are, continue to leave a foul odor in your sneakers.

Smelly sneakers are caused by bacteria that multiply rapidly on your feet and produce organic acids such as methanethiol, isovaleric acid, and propanoic acid. These bacteria aren't dangerous, but can leave a lingering odor.

Brevibacterium, the most common bacteria found on the feet, produces methanethiol as a byproduct. This organic acid has a strong sulfuric odor and smells like decaying cabbage.

That said, one's feet could still smell despite practicing the best foot hygiene. This is partly due to the fact that your feet have the most sweat glands per square inch of your body. Even if sweat does not smell on its own, bacterial waste does. Because shoes retain sweat and moisture, they create an environment conducive to bacterial growth.

If you're looking for a (cost) effective way to get rid of shoe odors, here's a list of five such methods.

The top five simple methods for eliminating bad odors from sneakers

1) Vinegar Drizzle

You can also use vinegar solution for shoe smell (Image via Twitter/@vernonmorgan02)

Vinegar is known to remove microorganisms and odors from shoes. Fill a spray bottle with an equal amount of water and white vinegar. Spray the solution into the shoes and let them dry naturally in the air. Doing this after every run will keep your shoes smelling better for longer.

TIP: Clean your shoes throughout before you spray the solution for an enhanced effect

2) Soap

Putting a bar of soap in each shoe and leaving it on overnight is another do-it-yourself way to get rid of the sneaker smell. Soap is known to kill bacteria and eliminate odors from shoes.

Also, because soap is porous, it can soak up nasty smells and replace them with a clean soapy fragrance. Make sure your soap bars are dry before putting them in your shoes, as moisture will only encourage the growth of bacteria.

3) Treat your shoes to some 'Vitamin D'

Sunlight can also help in getting rid of foul shoe smell (Image via Twitter/@rubioficialonly)

Putting your shoes outside in the sun is a quick and easy way to get rid of smells and dry out any extra water. After a run, set your shoes out in the sun for a few minutes to properly dry before your next outing.

4) Make sure to wear socks

Don't forget to wear socks with your sneakers (Image via Vans)

Going sockless might cause your footwear to stink. Having sweaty feet? Do this. Cotton socks are great for soaking up the moisture that builds up on your feet when you wear shoes.

Cotton socks being airy and sweat-absorbing help to deodorize shoes.

5) Aromatic oils

Essential oils from tea tree, clove, and cedarwood are all good herbal deodorizers that also kill fungus. For example, a study from December 2007 found that clove essential oil stops bacteria from growing on the feet, which helps reduce foot odor. These oils can kill bacteria, get rid of bad smells, and leave a nice scent behind.

Add a few drops of the oil to the inside of your shoes and let it sit for a while. You can also mix essential oils with other natural remedies, like baking soda or vinegar to take the smell out of the shoes.

These were some of the easiest ways to get rid of the bad smell in your sneakers. If none of the above solutions work for you, you can even wash the insoles thoroughly with detergent or soap to get rid of smelly sneakers.

Poll : 0 votes