How rich is The Voice UK coach Tom Jones? Net worth explored

The Voice UK is currently in season 12 and airs episodes weekly on ITV.

Tom Jones is an actor, musician, and singer whose net worth stands at $300 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.com. His yearly income stands at over $20 million, and his monthly income exceeds $2 million. He is joined by Will.i.am, Olly Murs, and Anne-Marie as coaches, while Emma Willis returns as the show's host.

The Voice UK episodes air weekly on Saturdays at 8:25 pm GMT (Friday, 3:35 pm ET) on ITV and ITVX.

The Voice UK coach Sir Tom Jones has released more than 40 studio albums

The Voice UK season 12 coach, Tom Jones, was born on June 7, 1940, in South Wales. He was a student at Wood Road Infants School, Wood Road Junior School, and Pontypridd Central Secondary Modern School, where he was a part of the choir.

At the age of 12, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis, and the recovery took him 2 years. By the time he was 16, The Voice UK coach was married and preparing to be a father. This prompted him to drop out of school and get a job to support his family.

Sir Tom Jones became the lead singer for Tommy Scott and the Senators at the age of 23, and even recorded a few songs with the group. Although the band didn't ultimately get a lot of attention, it put Gordon Mills in touch with Jones. He became Jones' manager and took him to London, and the rest was history.

The following year, in 1864, Tom Jones signed with Decca and released Chills and Fever, followed by It's Not Unusual, which was an international hit and reached #1 on the UK charts. The song also reached #10 on the U.S. charts the following year.

The same year, the singing show's judge recorded theme songs for both What's New Pussycat? and Thunderball, and the year after, he received his first-ever Grammy award for Best New Artist. Some of his other hits released in the same decade included Green Green Grass of Home, I'm Coming Home, I'll Never Fall in Love Again, and Delilah.

In 1967, The Voice UK coach performed in Las Vegas for the first time and continued to do so once a week every year until 2011. Two years after his first Las Vegas performance, he starred in This is Tom Jones, which was on air for three seasons and earned a total of $9 million.

He further appeared on some shows and in movies, including The Special London Bridge Special, On Happiness Island, and Pleasure Cove. In 2007, Tom Jones participated in the Concert for Diana and the Help for Heroes charity concert three years after that. The Voice UK judge starred in an episode of Playhouse Presents. During his long-lasting career, the singer has released more than 40 studio albums.

