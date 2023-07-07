How rich is Tommy Miles? Ready to Love season 8 host's fortune explored ahead of season premiere 

Ready to Love is set to return with another season this week. The upcoming season will feature 18 singles from Dallas as they get together to find love. The reality dating show is unlike others as it features a cast of people in their 30s and 40s.

Joining the cast to act as their guiding light is American Tommy Miles, whose reported net worth stands at $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The show's host is also known as "Nephew Tommy" and is an actor, screenwriter, film producer, and entrepreneur.

Ready to Love season 8 host is the co-host of Steve Harvey Morning Show

The Ready to Love season 8 host Tommy Miles is the nephew of Steve Harvey. The American comedian, actor, and producer was born in Houston, Texas, and is known for his humorous prank calls as the co-host of the Steve Harvey Morning Show.

His most famous calls came out as albums, including Nephew Tommy’s Prank Phone Calls - Volumes 1 to 6, Nephew Tommy’s Celebrity Prank Calls, and Nephew Tommy’s Lost Prank Phone Calls - Part 1 and Part 2.

Tommy Miles graduated from Texas A&M University, where he earned a degree in theatre. Due to his theatrical background, he has participated in several plays and studied with the Royal Shakespeare Company of London.

The OWN celebrity has appeared in several movies, including 2011's N-Secure and The Heart Specialist with Zoe Saldana, David Talbert's Baggage Claim, Think Like A Man in 2012, and Tyler Perry's Madea's Halloween. This is not Miles’ first rodeo on the show, as he first appeared in 2018.

The dating show host served as an executive opening act for Luther Vandross as the singer went on tour and performed at the Essence Music Festival. Furthermore, Miles was the Mainstage host for the festival in New Orleans from 2009 to 2016.

Nephew Tommy is also the host of the Black College Quiz Game, which aims to encourage people to appreciate African-American heritage in an entertaining quiz show format.

His IMDb reads:

"Whether on the stage, big screen, television or radio, Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles continues to demonstrate his remarkable talent to the delight of audiences worldwide."

More about Ready to Love

Ready to Love season 8 will take place in Dallas, featuring 18 singles. This includes predominantly African-American men and women in their 30s and 40s, such as:

Aries

Lee

Eunik Richard

Janelle

Jessica

Keyra

Leiann

Sierra

Taquilla

Brandon

Chris

Herbert

Jack ‘Quent’

James ‘Red’

Maurier

Marvin

Phil

Travis ‘Habibi’

The synopsis of the season premiere reads:

""RTL" comes to Dallas, where 18 eligible singles arrive for Tommy's classic mansion mixer; throughout the day, the romantic hopefuls heed his advice and make connections until four face elimination; two go home at the end of the night."

Tune in on Friday, July 7, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Ready to Love season 8 on OWN.

