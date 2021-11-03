How did Ronnie Wilson die? Wife Linda was holding his hand as he breathed his last

Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson is no more. He passed away on the morning of November 2 at the age of 73.

The news was confirmed by his wife Linda Boulware-Wilson, who said that they were holding hands until Ronnie took his last breath.

Ronnie Wilson suffered a stroke last week that put him into a semi-coma. Unfortunately, he did not recover, and the situation eventually led to his death. His wife also revealed that he had suffered several strokes in the last few years.

Linda also paid tribute to her late husband on Facebook and called him a genius who played the flugelhorn, trumpet and keyboard, apart from being a vocalist. Details regarding the memorial are yet to be revealed.

About Ronnie Wilson and the Gap Band

Ronnie Wilson was a founding member of The Gap Band with his brothers, Charlie Wilson and Robert Wilson. Apart from his multi-instrumentalist and songwriting work in The Gap Band, he also produced records for many artists.

Ronnie Wilson became a member of the music ministry in 2000 at a San Antonio church. He later sued his brother Charlie Wilson for interfering with his plans for a new touring attempt called The New Gap Band.

The band’s initial music style failed to impress the audience. However, after being signed by Los Angeles producer Lonnie Simmons, their songs became instant hits. Many of their tracks made it to the top positions in the Billboard charts and they surged in popularity in 1980.

Following the release of Straight from the Heart in 1988, they worked on the film I’m Gonna Git You Sucka and contributed two of their tracks. Their last hit All of My Love was released in 1989 under Capitol Records. The band left Capitol Records in 1990 and did not release any new tracks for five years. They retired in 2010 after working together for 43 years.

