How did Sam Cutler die? Tributes pour in as Grateful Dead tour manager passes away at 80 

Sam Cutler, known for his work as a tour manager for legendary acts such as Grateful Dead and The Rolling Stones, passed away at the age of 80. Cutler's family announced that he died after a long battle with cancer, stating that he breathed his last in his sleep on Tuesday, July 11, in Brisbane.

Cutler's children, Bodhi and Chesley Cutler, mentioned in a statement that their father was diagnosed with cancer almost a decade ago. They also expressed gratitude to the medical staff who cared for their beloved father.

"Sam Cutler, our father, your friend, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, July 11th, at age 80. Our father was first diagnosed with cancer nearly a decade ago, and it is with gratitude that Sam's family thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and administrators in ALL hospitals that our father received treatment within," the statement read.

Acknowledging the significant impact their father had on countless lives, the siblings added:

"Many people from across our big beautiful world crossed paths with Sam in his life, and many more formed timeless memories with him that are each beautiful encapsulation of the man that he was. Sam would want nothing more for his friends to continue to form timeless memories with whomever they meet and to share those memories with him in the next love."

His family concluded the statement by saying that Sam Cutler's ashes will be "scattered in the foundations of the newly constructed Buddhist temple at the Chenrezig Institute."

Cutler worked with many other notable acts apart from The Rolling Stones and the Grateful Dead, including The Band, The Allman Brothers, The New Riders of the Purple Sage, Mike Bloomfield, Ramblin Jack Elliott, and many others. Sam Cutler also collaborated with the Melbourne-based band Black Cab on the song Valiant, featured on their album Jesus East.

Fans and fellow musicians pay tribute to Sam Cutler

As the news spread about the unfortunate demise of Sam Cutler, fellow musicians, fans, and professionals in the industry paid tribute to him on social media. They expressed deep sorrow and hailed him for his extraordinary talent and for being an exceptional individual.

Numerous individuals reminisced about their personal interactions with him, highlighting his authentic and humble way of life.

Grateful Dead @GratefulDead Celebrating the life of Sam Cutler, the Dead’s former tour manager & cherished friend. His spirit, passion & creativity left indelible marks on the Grateful Dead & the world of music, from the 1970 Festival Express Tour of Canada, the fabled 1972 European Tour, Summer Jam at… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Alan Paul @AlPaul So sad to hear about the passing of Sam Cutler. “Legend” is a word that’s get tossed around too easily, but not in Sam’s case. A key figure to both The Rolling Stones and the Grateful Dead in their most iconic eras, he was a swashbuckling pirate, a larger than life character...1/

Stu Levitan @StuLevitan Sam Cutler was quite a cat. Can't imagine anybody else who could have tour managed both the Dead and the Stones. Two pix from Gathering of the Vibes 2013 - making bubbles with the also-amazing Wavy Gravy, posing with me after we did some radio. May his memory be for a blessing.

Roger McNamee @Moonalice Sam Cutler, who died of cancer yesterday at age 80, was a legend in the music business. He was road manager for @RollingStones and then @GratefulDead , jobs unsuitable for the faint of heart. Sam was a good friend, but the memory of him will inspire me. RIP. Photo: @JamieSoja

Sam Cutler was a British promoter and tour manager of bands such as Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, and many others

Born on July 16, 1939, in Golborne, Lancashire, England, Sam Cutler was a British music promoter and tour manager, who was known for his involvement with the Rolling Stones and the Grateful Dead during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Cutler began his career in the music industry in the mid-1960s and worked as a tour manager for a number of British rock bands. In 1969, he was appointed as the tour manager for the Rolling Stones' highly successful American tour.

After his time with the band, he became the road manager for the Grateful Dead in 1970. He worked closely with the band, managing their tours and logistics. Cutler's time with the Grateful Dead coincided with their rise to prominence as one of the leading acts in the American rock scene.

In addition to his work with these iconic bands, Cutler also managed other famous artists such as Marianne Faithfull and Eric Clapton. He continued to work in the music industry, organizing tours and managing artists, before eventually transitioning into other ventures.

Following his career in music, Sam Culter got involved in various entrepreneurial projects and worked in a number of fields. He wrote a memoir titled You Can't Always Get What You Want (2010), which recounts his experiences working with the Rolling Stones and the Grateful Dead.

Overall, Sam Cutler's contributions as a tour manager and promoter during the 1960s and 1970s left a lasting impact on the live music scene. His work with the two bands solidified his reputation as a key figure in the world of rock music.