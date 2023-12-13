How did singer Zahara die? Afro-pop star’s cause of death explored as she dies aged 36

On December 11, South African songstress Zahara, aged 36, passed away after suffering from liver disease. The news was confirmed by her manager, Oyama Dyosiba, who revealed that the singer had been hospitalized after complaining of physical pains. Zahara passed away in a Johannesburg hospital.

Zizi Kodwa, South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, expressed condolences to the Mkutukana family and the nation's music industry, acknowledging Zahara's enduring impact on South African music.

"My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music."

In 2019, Dyosiba disclosed that Zahara's struggles with alcoholism had contributed to her liver disease. The singer's sister, Nomonde, in the same year, informed that doctors said:

"If she continues drinking, she is going to die... We are making sure that there is always someone around her to monitor her so that she doesn't start drinking again."

In a 2019 interview with Times Live, Zahara candidly spoke about turning to alcohol as a coping mechanism following the loss of her brother. She admitted drinking not for joy but to numb her pain, citing fear as a barrier to seeking help.

More about Zahara

Born in 1987, Zahara, or Bulelwa Mkutukana, was a self-taught guitarist who gained recognition with her debut album, Loliwe, in 2011. The album was a commercial hit and won the Album of the Year at the South African Music Awards.

Her last recent album, Nqaba Yam was released in 2021.

She grew up listening to songs her mother played on the radio and discovered her love of singing when she became the lead singer of her Sunday school choir at 6. She claimed not to have received any formal musical training.

"There's a difference between a gift and a talent. I'm gifted, not talented", said Zahara in an interview in 2021.

The singer performed the album title track for Nelson Mandela at his home before he died in 2013, and also wrote a tribute song in a blend of Xhosa and English.

The singer sang in both English and Xhosa, her native language and was known for her unique voice. She was often compared with the likes of Tracy Chapman and India. The singer is well-known in the African music industry for her notable collaborations with a singing group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, musician, Robbie Malinga, and Nigerian singer, 2Baba.

While commenting on her music, Zahara in an interview in 2022 said:

"I write about my life. If you want to know mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally where I'm at, where I'm centered, go get my albums."

The famous singer was also part of women's movements throughout South Africa and campaigned for female victims of violence. While campaigning, she opened up about being a victim during her 20s and told BBC:

"Prayer has kept me going through this difficult time. Nothing can beat prayer."

After her passing, her family published a statement on Instagram saying:

"She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, gift, and a blessing to us and countless people around her."

Many fans commented on her social media to grieve the singer's death and share fond memories of her music.