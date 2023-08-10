How did Sixto Rodriguez rose to fame? Net worth and all you need to know as Searching for Sugar Man star dies at 81

Sixto Rodriguez, the American singer-songwriter whose life story inspired audiences worldwide in the Oscar-winning documentary, Searching For Sugar Man, has sadly passed away at the age of 81. The announcement of his passing was made on his official website, causing both fans and the music industry to grieve the loss of an iconic figure.

Sixto Rodriguez's death was confirmed on Tuesday, August 8, in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. The announcement was made through the Sugarman.org website, which had once served as a connection point for his dedicated fanbase.

The official confirmation came on Wednesday, August 9, with his granddaughter, Amanda Kennedy, sharing the heartbreaking news with the public.

The statement of his death shared on the website reads as:

"It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters - Sandra, Eva and Regan - and to all his family. Rodriguez was 81 years old. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace."

According to his wife, Konny Rodriguez, 72, Sixto Rodriguez's passing was the result of a brief illness. The details surrounding the illness were not disclosed, but it is clear that the world has lost a musical legend whose impact transcended his years.

Sixto Rodriguez died with a net worth of $5 million, he was known for his Oscar-winning documentary Searching For Sugar Man

Born on July 10, 1942, in Detroit, Sixto Rodriguez grew up in the city's inner area. His parents were Mexican immigrants who had moved to Michigan for better job opportunities.

Sixto Rodriguez started playing the guitar when he was a teenager. In 1967, he released a single under the name Rod Riguez on a local label called Impact Records. He was discovered by producers Mike Theodore and Dennis Coffey while playing at a place called the Sewer, where he often played with his back to the audience.

He was signed by Sussex Records, a new label started by Clarence Avant, a former chairman of Motown Records. Under the name Rodriguez, his debut album Cold Fact was produced by Mike Theodore and Dennis Coffey and released in 1970. The album featured songs like Sugar Man, I Wonder, and Climb Up On My Music, which combined folk-rock with meaningful lyrics and sophisticated production.

Despite his unique and soulful music, both his debut album Cold Fact and its follow-up Coming From Reality were not successful commercially. By 1971, he was dropped by Sussex Records, and Sixto Rodriguez disappeared from the music scene. He went back to working as a laborer, doing tasks like demolition, home renovation, and restoration.

At the same time, Sixto Rodriguez's music gained a dedicated following in various international places. His album Cold Fact became a cult hit in Australia, where he went on a tour in 1979. He also gained popularity in South Africa, where rumors about his death circulated. In reality, he was alive and living in Detroit.

After nearly three decades away from music, Sixto Rodriguez was brought to South Africa for a series of successful concerts. A documentary called Searching For Sugar Man was made about his life, which gained attention and won an Oscar award.

The documentary brought Rodriguez back into the spotlight, and his albums re-entered the charts, leading to a resurgence in his musical career. Despite the ups and downs in his journey, Sixto Rodriguez's music and story touched many people, especially in South Africa, where his songs became anthems for the anti-apartheid movement.

Although his initial albums didn't achieve great success, his unique blend of folk-rock and socially conscious lyrics eventually found its audience, making Sixto Rodriguez a celebrated figure in the music world, and also a bankable artist with an astonishing net worth of $5 million.

Tragically, the director of the documentary, Malik Bendejelloul, who helped bring Sixto Rodriguez's story to the world, passed away in 2014 at the young age of 36.

Tributes poured in for Sixto Rodriguez from fans and fellow musicians

Tributes flooded on Twitter from his fans on his demise in honor of Sixto Rodriguez's legacy, the musician whose soulful music and compelling story touched hearts worldwide. Fans celebrated his enduring impact on the music scene and his role in inspiring social change.

Many fellow musicians recalled personal encounters and shared their memories.

Rough Trade @RoughTrade



RIP Sixto Rodriguez, one of the greatest protest singers the world had never heard of.



A legacy which remains rooted in truly beautiful music, and his powerful debut, 'Cold Fact'. A Rough Trade Essential album and now treasured classic. The real deal.RIP Sixto Rodriguez, one of the greatest protest singers the world had never heard of.A legacy which remains rooted in truly beautiful music, and his powerful debut, 'Cold Fact'. A Rough Trade Essential album and now treasured classic. pic.twitter.com/qyWO7GwKyd

Birmingham 81 @Birmingham_81 pic.twitter.com/DvHMjs08CO RIP Sixto Rodriguez. Very sad news that his extraordinary life has come to an end. Here's a bit of Sugar Man filmed for KEXP in Seattle in 2009. The full song is at youtu.be/eu5W-po-cLI

Brian Wilson @BrianWilsonLive I’m so sorry to hear about Sixto Rodriguez. He toured with us in 2015, and he was a very talented and nice man. Love & Mercy to Sixto’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Wcd8KxN8oH

The Kiffness @TheKiffness 🏼



A legend with the most amazing life story. In the US he lived in relative obscurity, but was hugely popular in here South Africa without him ever knowing until much later on.



We will never witness a story like his in our lifetime again. pic.twitter.com/Q8QO8wcdKY RIP Sixto Rodriguez aka Sugar ManA legend with the most amazing life story. In the US he lived in relative obscurity, but was hugely popular in here South Africa without him ever knowing until much later on.We will never witness a story like his in our lifetime again. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

dina regine @dinaregine @60Minutes RIP #SixtoRodriguez aka #Sugarman , what a beautiful talent he was, and he's left behind gorgeous work for all of us to listen to. Happy I got to see him perform here in NYC. Photo of Bob Simon and Sixto at a bodega in Chelsea by me pic.twitter.com/eTX9VnzCgP

His sudden demise leaves behind a void that will be deeply felt by his fans and fellow musicians, as his legacy will continue to inspire and resonate within the hearts of those who appreciated his immense talent and art.