How to do a slideshow on TikTok? Steps explained 

TikTok has an exciting new feature that users are loving to use. Called the "Photo Mode", this new feature allows TikTokers to share multiple still photos in the form of a single post, much like an Instagram post.

A slideshow is a series of still photos added sequentially one after the other to create a short video. What is different about TikTok's "Photo Mode" is that users can go through the images in a carousel format at their own pace. The company has introduced various editing features to its creation workspace, "to adjust clips, sounds, images, and text."

How to create and share slideshows on TikTok

TikTok might be a video-sharing platform, but it also allows users to share still images to tell their story. The app has its own in-built feature that allows one to make a beautiful slideshow in a matter of minutes.

Additionally, the social media platform allows users to quickly edit images, apply filters, and add transitions.

Image showing new video tab with Upload and Template options. (Screenshot by author)

Here's a step-by-step guide to making a slideshow on TikTok:

Launch the TikTok app, and press the "+" button located at the bottom to create a new video. Here, the user will find two options to make a slideshow--either through a "template" or manually creating one through the "upload" option. Template: Choose the "Templates" option located at the bottom of the page. Users can choose from 14 template styles to create a slideshow instantly. It is to be noted that each template has a limit on how many photos can be uploaded. Upload: This option allows users to create a slideshow manually. Tap "Upload" from the bottom right of the camera page. This option allows one to use as many photos as they like. Under the "image" tab, select as many images from your library as needed. After all images are selected, press "next." The next page allows users to add various edits, filters, and music to the slideshow using the various in-app tools available. One has the option to add stickers, voice effects, and text for a fixed duration by using these tools. Next, choose slide transition options (either vertical or horizontal). Then, select "next" and fill in the details for caption, tagging, location, etc. Upload the TikTok using the "post" option.

TikTok is a short video hosting website (called Douyin in China) owned by the Chinese company called ByteDance. The application allows its users to submit short videos, between 15 seconds and a couple of minutes' duration, of various content like pranks, stunts, tricks, jokes, dances, etc. With over two billion downloads, the app is rapidly gaining popularity around the world.

Recently, the company has been looking into its content and users more seriously after users complained about various concerning behavior.

A user named Dimensions Floor was arrested after threatening to shoot up an elementary school and his workplace earlier this year. Recently, accounts mimicking Dimensions Floor started popping up, which led to the company banning users from creating accounts under that name.

In another case, many concerned fans of Influencer Gabbie Hanna called the cops on her after she uploaded a series of 100 videos in a span of a few hours.

