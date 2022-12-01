What to expect from your Spotify Wrapped Slideshow? App sparks memefest online as feature released

The long wait is finally over as Spotify released its Wrapped 2022 on Wednesday, November 30. With new features surprising streamers, netizens quickly turned this year-end virtual music fest into a memefest with their Spotify Wrapped memes.

Spotify Wrapped is like an annual report card for music streamers who usually camp at the site to either listen to the same tracks and find new music.

Spotify @Spotify Update your Spotify app to get yours. Who is on your Top 5? #SpotifyWrapped is hereUpdate your Spotify app to get yours. Who is on your Top 5? spotify.link/spotifywrapped… #SpotifyWrapped is here 🎶 Update your Spotify app to get yours. Who is on your Top 5? spotify.link/spotifywrapped… https://t.co/tymL34iK7E

Like every other year, this year’s Wrapped is also colorful and vivid. Common Wrapped features include the user's most played song, their top five songs, their most streamed artist, top four artists, the genres they listened to the most and the minutes they spent streaming music on the site or on the app.

Wrapped 2022 has sparked it up a bit by including a Listening Personality card and Audio Day card.

Netizens react to their Spotify Wrapped list with hilarious memes

With everyone showing off their taste in music, Spotify Wrapped memes are coming in abundance across Twitter and other platforms. While some have dived into the unknown and discovered new music and genres, others have cherished their known territory and played the same songs on a loop.

Neddless to say, netizens have taken to Twitter to discuss their Wrapped playlists in the best way they know, with memes.

horace @trashygaytweets I already know what my Spotify Wrapped is going to look like I already know what my Spotify Wrapped is going to look like https://t.co/KK0AGy4I8S

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel Me looking at the person responsible for movie soundtracks on my Spotify wrapped Me looking at the person responsible for movie soundtracks on my Spotify wrapped https://t.co/QAdXLMb9jA

Liesl 𐂂 @LostLavenderer I think spotify wrapped this year should have a category for 'songs you obsessively looped for a week and then never touched again' I think spotify wrapped this year should have a category for 'songs you obsessively looped for a week and then never touched again'

mr. rightnow 🤴🏾 @owenkk7 Listening to my spotify wrapped playlist remembering where I was in life listening to each song Listening to my spotify wrapped playlist remembering where I was in life listening to each song

For some, it has mostly been only one artist. Meanwhile, for others, the musical energies of their top artists are so polar opposites, that they’re quite shocked at their own diverse musical moods.

$umr!t @thundrfrmjalndr what my spotify wrapped looks like: what my spotify wrapped looks like: https://t.co/Ts87barh7k

Jessa 💗💜💙 @ScaredGirlTweet Looking at everyone’s Spotify Wrapped when you use Apple or Amazon music 🥲 Looking at everyone’s Spotify Wrapped when you use Apple or Amazon music 🥲 https://t.co/ec7fxBDZoi

New features in Spotify Wrapped 2022

As mentioned earlier, the streaming giant also rolled out two new and interesting Wrapped slides this year - Audio Day card and the Listening Personality card.

Audio Day card is an interactive story to show users how their musical genres have changed throughout the day - from morning to evening.

Meanwhile, the Listening Personality card is exactly what its name says it is. A person's music taste is usually a great way to find out their personality. Now, Spotify has put it into use through the Listening Personlity card, which is quite an intriguing feature.

Most people know the personalities on the 16Personalities website where they can take a quick test to figure out if their personality type is ENTP, INTP or something else.

To gage a user's personality, Spotify analyzes their listening personality type based on the kind of music they have been listening to all year long. People's music choices seemingly tell a lot about them depending on how quickly they adopt new music or if they listen to more unique artists.

With that in mind, 2022's Wrapped has 16 different listening personality types. These range from The Adventurer to The Devotee to The Fan Clubber and The Specialist. Interested users can find out their listening personality type right here.

Another feature that the music streaming giant added were the custom messages from artists. Users can find what their top artists have said about streaming their music the most after the Wrapped story is played.

More than 40,000 artists have recorded their messages for their followers and have thanked the streamers, and appreciated their devotion to their artists.

International musicians like Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish, K-pop sensations Blackpink, TXT, Seventeen, J-Hope, and Jin, among others, have sent their messages to their followers.

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ SPOTIFY WRAPPED — YOUR ARTIST MESSAGES



"Thank you Spotify for year 2022, from j-hope!" SPOTIFY WRAPPED — YOUR ARTIST MESSAGES"Thank you Spotify for year 2022, from j-hope!" https://t.co/RnzTPcXPRv

Converting minutes into hours on the streaming site

One slide in the Wrapped stories lets users know the exact minutes they’ve invested listening to musical tracks on the app. For example, if someone has listened to 23,128 minutes on Spotify, it would mean they’ve spent roughly 386 hours of solid music streaming.

The Wrapped list also shows users what podcasts they have listened to and for how long, including a list of their top three podcasts. Needless to say, the release of the Wrapped list is usually an awaited one as users cannot wait to share their top-streamed songs and artists.

