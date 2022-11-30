Tidal Wave Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Tidal Wave Music Festival, slated to take place next year at Atlantic City beach, recently announced its lineup.

The three-day beach music festival will take place from August 11-13, 2023. The headliners for the festival will feature country singers, including Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Thomas Rhett.

Tickets for the Tidal Wave Music festival will go on sale from 10:00 am ET on December 16. Check out the full ticket details and lineup below.

Tidal Wave Music Festival 2023 Lineup

Mark your calendar, and buy fast! Your 2023 #TidalWaveFest lineup is here! Passes go on sale to everyone Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 am ET. See you on the beach 👀 #RidetheTide

Lindsay Ell

Hailey Whitters

Cole Swindell

Randy Houser

Dustin Lynch

Mitchell Tenpenny

Jelly Roll

Dylan Scott

Cooper Alan

Priscilla Block

Corey Kent

Jo Dee Messina

Lily Rose

Nate Smith

DeeJay Silver

The Tidal Wave festival will also include a Next From Nashville stage, that will feature the following artists:

George Birge

Ben Burgess

Mackenzie Carpenter

Madeline Edwards

Dylan Marlowe

Chase McDaniel

John Morgan

Megan Moroney

Pillbox Patti

MacKenzie Porter

Peytan Porter

Aaron Raitiere

Lauren Watkins

Jake Worthington

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Tidal Wave Music Festival 2023 ticket details explored

Mackenzie Carpenter @mackcarpmusic

I can’t wait to see you at

I can't wait to see you at @TidalWaveFest on Atlantic City Beach in August! 🌊 Passes go on sale 12/16 at 10am ET

The Tidal Wave alumni pre-sale will begin on December 13 at 10:00 am ET, followed by a general onsale on December 16 at 10:00 am ET. Fans can purchase tickets in various categories, including 3-day General Admission pass, which is priced at $259, 3-day VIP Beach View pass is priced at $499, 3-day VIP Boardwalk Lounge at $599 and 3-day VIP reserved seating at $850.

General admission tickets will feature benefits, including bars, concessions, official festival merch, free water refill stations, and specialty items from craft vendors throughout the beach, free water refill stations, shaded areas, cell phone charging stations, and free general admission for children upto age 6 and under accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The 3-day VIP Beach View pass features benefits including access to the Sand Level of the VIP area, VIP-only festival entrance, exclusive VIP-only bar service featuring a premium selection of beer, wine & spirits for purchase, VIP-only dining options for purchase, exclusive TidalWave merchandise store, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary massage & hair braiding services, dedicated VIP Host Staff, cell phone charging stations & misting chill zones, free water refill station, access to all General Admission areas and amenities.

The VIP Boardwalk passes will feature benefits including elevated views of main stage from Boardwalk lounge deck, shaded boardwalk lounge space with first come, first served limited seating, VIP-only festival entrance, private VIP-only bar service featuring a premium selection of beer, wine & spirits for purchase, VIP-only dining options for purchase, and access to VIP Beach View at the Main Stage.

They will also include exclusive TidalWave merchandise store, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary massage & hair braiding services, dedicated VIP Host Staff, cell phone charging stations & misting chill zones, free water refill station, and access to General Admission amenities, among other benefits.

The VIP Reserved Seating pass features benefits including one stadium style seat with an elevated view of the reserved seating area in front of the boardwalk lounge, access to boardwalk lounge area and private bar service featuring a premium selection of beer, wine & spirits for purchase, access to the VIP Beach view at the main stage, and VIP-only festival entrance.

It also includes VIP-only dining options for purchase, exclusive TidalWave merchandise store, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary massage & hair braiding services, dedicated VIP Host Staff, cell phone charging stations & misting chill zones, free water refill stations, and access to all general admission amenities.

