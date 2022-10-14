NBC Dateline: How was Sonya Ivanoff’s disappearance linked to a patrolling police officer? 

In Sonya Ivanoff's 2003 disappearance and subsequent murder, eyewitnesses played a significant role in finding the culprit. They were key in linking the murder of the 19-year-old native Alaskan to a patrolling police officer, Matthew Owens, who was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to 101 years in prison.

Witnesses reported seeing Ivanoff climbing aboard a police car on the night of her disappearance, while another claimed to have seen officer Owens with a young woman in his car.

Moreover, there was evidence that connected the suspect to the Coffee Creek fire pit, where he reportedly burned Ivanoff's belongings, including clothing items and shoes. This was done in an attempt to prevent authorities from gathering evidence.

Sonya Ivanoff was shot at the back of the skull from close range

Witnesses claimed to have seen Sonya Ivanoff walking on the dark streets at around 1 am on the night of her disappearance. She was then reportedly approached by a police car and climbed aboard, making it the last time any person would ever see her alive. An ensuing investigation revealed that the police car in question was being driven by officer Matthew Owens.

Ivanoff's naked body was found by volunteer Jon Larson on August 12 in a secluded area, five feet off Dredge Road 5, about three to five minutes outside of Nome. An autopsy revealed that she died as a result of a .22 gunshot wound to the back of her skull, fired from close range. A similar weapon, Jennings .22 pistol, was reportedly stored in the police station evidence room, which Owens had access to.

Furthermore, no evidence was found, indicating that the murderer made an effort to stop the police from obtaining substantial evidence and showed "evidence awareness," a common trait shared by police officers.

After Ivanoff was killed, it was alleged that Owens traveled to Coffee Creek, some 75 miles from Nome, and burned the victim's possessions there in the fire pit. The grommets from a pair of Tilt jeans, the eyelets from a pair of Skechers shoes, the underwire and other metal pieces from a bra, four keys on a ring, and zippers were all items that, according to Sonya's roommate, belonged to her.

Sonya Ivanoff's ID and wallet were found in officer Matthew Owens' possession

Matthew Owens reportedly attempted to obstruct the police investigation by staging a shooting attack on himself and the theft of a police vehicle, which generated more concerns about his involvement in the 19-year-old's murder.

He even planted a threatening note and Ivanoff's ID and wallet in the car to mislead cops. His landlord claimed to have seen both the items in his living area.

On the night of Ivanoff's disappearance, there were only two cops on duty, one of whom was Owens. The second officer took the polygraph exam as scheduled and passed. Owens, on the other hand, "failed miserably."

Additionally, during the interrogation, he asserted his innocence and claimed that he did not stage the attack. However, investigators questioned his credibility and reportedly said:

"You would have been dead, man. We would have been investigating a murder. There is no way on God’s green earth this guy would have missed you."

Soon after news of the officer's involvement in Sonya Ivanoff's murder spread, multiple women came forward accusing him of s*xually assaulting them while on duty. Owens was fired from his job and ultimately found guilty in the murder case. He was sentenced to 101 years in prison.

