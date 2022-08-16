How did spotted lanternfly get to the USA? Potential damage explored as insect experts say to squash them

Scientists recently asked American citizens to squish the Spotted Lanternfly, a pesky insect that kills plants. This notification has been given due to the rising cases of Spotted Lanternflies entering the USA. According to ABC News, these insects originated in South-East Asia.

They made their way to the US in 2014 as they entered Pennsylvania. Since then, the insects have been spotted in other parts of the country, namely, the Northeast, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

On its website, the New York City Parks Department has offered insights on how to deal with the Spotted Lanterfly. The department stated:

"Harming our city's wildlife is broadly prohibited, but in an effort to slow the spread of this troublesome species, the current guidance remains: if you see a spotted lanternfly, please squish and dispose of this invasive pest."

Spotted Lanternfly was first spotted in Pennsylvania

Although the bugs first entered the USA in 2014, they are practically new to the country. The species can reproduce quickly by laying eggs almost anywhere, and this has become a matter of serious concern.

According to Anne Johnson, a PhD student in the department of entomology at Pennsylvania State University, via Gizmodo, the number of the insects has increased this year due to the "boom-bust cycle," which denotes that they might create a swarm of their kind soon enough.

As per ABC News, the female lanternfly can lay around 40 to 50 eggs each, from September to October. The eggs usually hatch during spring time.

If they grow in number, the species can kill crops, parks, and forests. However, there haven't been any reports of them biting or stinging. They are mostly harmful for plants as they leave a sticky residue called the "honeydew," which later becomes mold and destroys trees and plants while stopping photosynthesis.

admiral smokey moonpie @drbitch98 the spotted lanternflies in philly are built way different than the ones in nyc. in nyc they don’t even jump, you can crush them like it’s nothing. in philly killing a spotted lanternfly is a test of strength, speed, courage, resilience, determination, coordination… the spotted lanternflies in philly are built way different than the ones in nyc. in nyc they don’t even jump, you can crush them like it’s nothing. in philly killing a spotted lanternfly is a test of strength, speed, courage, resilience, determination, coordination…

Entomologists also believe that the species could have come as undetected egg masses on stones that were shipped to the USA.

Measures taken to curb the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly

The New York State's Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation have launched an extensive workshop to train volunteers to catch the invasive pests.

According to New York Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball, the effort was made to combat the unsual spread of the species. He added:

"This first-of-its-kind effort is a great next step in New York’s work to combat Spotted Lanternfly. The public has been key to our efforts in combating the spread of this invasive species for years."

Noting their plans, Ball further added:

"By expanding this call to action, we can continue to share knowledge and encourage awareness of SLF across New York, while also increasing the amount of ground we are covering. I thank our volunteers for their help and encourage New Yorkers to get trained and start surveying.”

However, New York's fight against the species is far from being over. As per NBC News, another $22 million is required to combat the species. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said:

"This is a multi-million-dollar threat to New York’s economy -- both tourism and agriculture are now at risk if the Spotted Lanternfly goes unchecked."

Some researchers have reportedly also asked citizens to check their cars for undetected eggs from the Spotted Lanternfly. Eggs can be laid on the bottom of cars or on the sides.

