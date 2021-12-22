5 Best Minecraft bugs that were most memorable

Released over a decade ago, Minecraft has had its fair share of bugs over the years. Just like any other hugely popular video game title out there, some of these bugs have been more memorable than others.

Here's a list of some of the best bugs that have come to light over the years. While not all bugs on this list are particularly useful, some produced interesting outcomes that were peculiar and truly unique.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 of the most interesting and unique Minecraft bugs in the game

5) X-ray bug

The x-ray bug resulted in players being able to see underground without any modifications, almost simulating an x-ray mod.

This bug often occurs accidentally in-game and can be quite detrimental to gameplay if abused on a Minecraft multiplayer server. An unreliable method to perform this glitch is to have a piece of gravel fall on top of a player. This will sometimes give the player a second to glimpse inside underground caves and sometimes even hidden resources.

4) Infinite underwater breathing glitch

Normally in Minecraft when players find themselves underwater, they must come up for air to avoid drowning. With the power of this glitch, however, all players require is a water bucket to beathe infinitely underwater.

In order to perform this glitch, players simply need to face a solid block and spam a bucket repeatedly, resulting in an infinite amount of breath underwater.

3) Block duplication with piston

Block duplication glitches are often abused on Minecraft multiplayer servers before getting patched by Mojang. This specific duplication glitch was one of the most prominent and allowed a player to dupe any block infinitely via the use of pistons.

To pull off this duplication, players had to set up powered pistons in a specific way in order to create an infinite copy of whatever block it’s in contact with. As previously mentioned, this bug was only around for a short period of time before it was quickly patched by Mojang.

2) Pig Creepers

Minecraft Pig Creeper (Image via Mojang)

As many longtime Minecraft fans will be aware, the Pig Creeper is what the modern Creeper started as. The Pig Creeper started life as a hostile mob, similar to a modern Creeper nowadays.

Also just like today's creeper, the Pig Creeper also made a loud squealing noise and exploded. Although those explosions did not break blocks, they did have the somewhat beneficial effect of flinging porkchops in all directions.

This mob was, funnily enough, made completely by mistake and occurred when Notch was incorrectly attempting to increase the length of the pig. The result was so amusing to him that he decided to keep it in the game.

1) Squid bugs

Anyone who has played Minecraft will attest to the fact that Squids are normally water creatures. So, of course, when players come across a squid happily flying in mid-air looking like something straight out of a Minecraft Pixelmon server, eyebrows are bound to be raised.

Many players reported exactly this. After some investigation, it was concluded that a strange bug allowed Squids to defy the laws of physics. At one point, players were also able to milk squid on account of a Minecraft developer erroneously changing the cow code to appear like a squid. This was somewhat similar to the aforementioned pig code used to make creepers in the early stages of Minecraft.

Edited by Danyal Arabi