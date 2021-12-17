5 best Minecraft servers to look forward to in 2022

As far as Minecraft multiplayer was concerned, 2021 was nothing short of an amazing year. One of the year's highlights was Hypixel breaking the all-time player count record, with over 200,000 online users.

2022 is shaping up to be another great year for Minecraft multiplayer, with multiple new servers confirmed and fresh content on many popular servers.

Five Minecraft servers that will be trendy in 2022

5) Mox MC

Server IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a Minecraft server in which players can play Squid Game (Image via Mojang)

Mox MC is a great Minecraft server network where gamers can enjoy various of the most popular gamemodes, including Bedwars, Factions, Skyblock, and Minecraft prisons.

In 2022, this server will be releasing many new gamemodes for players to enjoy. These include Capture the Flag, Paintball, and most importantly, a Minecraft Squid Game mode.

With the hit popularity of the Squid Game TV show, this Minecraft Squid Game server rendition is almost guaranteed to be a hit among fans.

4) KiloCraft

Server IP Address: 50kilo.org

KiloCraft is one of the best servers to enjoy early update snapshots (Image via Mojang)

Although a fair bit smaller than the others on this list, this server is unique in many ways. It aims to be one of the best Minecraft servers to enjoy snapshots and early release builds.

With Minecraft's 1.19 The Wild update already confirmed by Mojang to be released sometime in 2022, this server is the perfect place to enjoy the latest and greatest features with friends.

3) MineClub

Server IP Address: play.mineclub.com

Mineclub is a server that is rapidly gaining popularity (Image via BlueNinjar/YouTube)

Mineclub is a highly innovative social server. It is one of the first metaverse communities within Minecraft, ushering in an entirely new frontier of gameplay.

This server is less focused on typical Minecraft survival elements but rather uses the game as a tool to allow people to enjoy meaningful social experiences. 2021 was huge for this server, and 2022 looks just as bright for this fast-growing server.

2) 2b2t

Server IP Address: 2b2t.org

2b2t is perhaps the most popular Minecraft server on YouTube. For those unaware, it is the oldest anarchy server in existence and has a cult following.

Although not confirmed, it is rumored that 2b2t will be updated to support Minecraft version 1.16 sometime in 2022. This will be a radical change for the server because it has been stuck on Minecraft version 1.12 since 2017.

With this will come new blocks, items, and exploits, so things will definitely be interesting.

1) Hypixel Skyblock

Server IP Address: play.hypixel.net

No article about the best Minecraft servers would be complete without at least mentioning Hypixel, the current king of all Minecraft servers. It is currently working on a plethora of new game updates, including updates to Skyblock, their most popular gamemode.

In 2022, it's expected that many of these updates will be released, helping the network reach new heights of popularity.

This starts with the "Nether update", a hugely anticipated one for Hypixel Skyblock that has been teased by server admins for many weeks. It's expected that this incredible Nether update for Hypixel Skyblock will be released somewhere near the start of 2022, and many fans are hotly anticipating it.

