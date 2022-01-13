5 best places to grow crops in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft players need to keep themselves fed in Survival Mode, and growing crops is the easiest way to ensure that need is met.

When it comes to growing simple crops like wheat, beetroot, potatoes, and carrots, their biggest strength is being able to grow in many different locations. However, some places are better-suited for crop growth than others based on access to water and land surface available.

Since players will need quite a bit of land to till into farmland, and water to keep the crops growing, they'll want to shoot for certain biomes or locations that play well with these two factors.

5 great locations that are optimum for starting farms in Minecraft 1.18

1) Beaches

Beaches bring additional crop options past the standard fare including sugar cane, kelp, and sea grass (Image via Mojang)

Proximity to water is a huge plus for growing crops in Minecraft, and what better source of water exists than the vast ocean? By bringing their farmland dirt blocks to a nearby beach, players can grow their crops just as easily as they can inland.

Furthermore, underwater crops, and those that do well in sand, can also be grown here. In addition to standard crops, players can grow the likes of sugar cane, cacti, sea grass, kelp, and even sea pickles if there are coral blocks in the ocean in question.

2) Savanna

Savanna biomes have plenty of room much like plains biomes (Image via Mojang)

Savanna biomes are similar in scope to plain biomes and can be a great place to set up farmland in Minecraft. Although they sport different trees, this shouldn't be an issue in case a player needs to use some logs to build the perimeter of their farm, as acacia wood is as good as any.

A major plus for savanna biomes is their vast amount of wildlife, providing a ton of livestock mobs compared to other biomes. With this in mind, players can create a great crop farm and also keep a farm of animals for things like wool, pork, beef, and chicken.

3) Anywhere near bees

Bees can help pollinate crops and speed their growth (Image via Mojang)

One of the least-discussed upsides to bee mobs in Minecraft is their ability to pollinate crops. As bees leave their hives or nests, they seek out nearby flowers to collect pollen from. After their collection is finished, the bees will head back to their home, dropping specks of pollen as they fly. This pollen provides the same potent effect as bone meal, creating increased crop growth.

Players can set down their farm near a bee nest in a flower forest biome or construct hives of their own. As long as bees are flying over their farm to and from nearby flowers, the pollen will benefit the crops.

4) Within lakes and ponds

Partially submerging a farm saves the hassle of collecting water buckets (Image via Mojang)

Since water is the main catalyst for growth for standard crops, simply sinking a constructed farm partially into a lake or pond can save players the trouble of gathering water bucket for placement.

Terraced lake farms ensure that players never run out of available water, and bringing along different block types like sand allows players to grow beach and desert-friendly crops as well. Lakewater can even be used to collect the crops if the water is running in a certain direction, so players may want to experiment with the best layout for them.

5) Plains

Plain biomes are still the golden standard for crop farming (Image via Mojang)

Containing enough dirt blocks for Minecraft players to farm as far as they can see, plain biomes are excellent choices for their relatively flat terrain. This allows for plenty of room to build the ideal farm. Not only this, but plain biomes are known to have adjacent lakes or rivers, meaning water access doesn't tend to be an issue.

Similar to savanna biomes, plain biomes also tend to have their fair share of livestock roaming about, providing the potential to farm crops and livestock simultaneously.

