"How is he still alive?": Tommy Lee vodka consumption revelation sparks disbelief online

American musician Tommy Lee left the internet in disbelief after he revealed the amount of alcohol he use to drink at the height of his career. While appearing on an episode of Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, the 61-year-old personality discussed his struggles with alcohol addiction, revealing he feels surprised about the clean bill of his health.

"Alcohol's such a f*****g weird one, because... f**k! It's just — it's easy to fall in love with the way it makes you feel, the way it makes you relax, and then all of a sudden you're, like, 'F**k! I'm drinking two gallons of vodka a day?' This is not… You're trying to kill yourself now."

After Bill Maher expressed shock over his statement, Lee confirmed his statement once again and said:

"Yeah. Two gallons of s**t. I swear to you — dude, I swear to God."

Maher asked the musician how long he drank "two gallons" of vodka every day, to which the Motley Crue co-founder replied:

"F**k, man — for a long time."

The shocking statement about the amount of vodka consumption shocked several fans online, as one of them commented:

X users remark on Tommy Lee's vodka consumption confession

After Tommy Lee's amount of vodka consumption went viral, X users were shocked. Several users shared memes and GIFs expressing their disbelief while also trolling the musician. Others refused to believe that Tommy Lee drank two gallons of vodka every day and has been billed as "healthy" now.

In the same interview, Tommy Lee revealed that during a recent examination, he got a clean bill of health even though he drank heavily.

"I can't believe… I pinch myself on a daily basis. I just did the full body scan, where they do, head to toe everything, and I can't believe — smoking, drinking, all the f*****g dumb s**t, or the fun s**t that I've done. Dude, the doctor was, like, 'You're good.'"

As a member of the metal band Motley Crue in the 1980s and 1990s, Tommy Lee was famous for his wild parties. On the personal front, he has previously been married to Pamela Anderson, Heather Locklear, and Elaine Starchuk.