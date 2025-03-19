How to store honey: Refrigeration, shelf life, and best practices 

Honey is a staple pantry ingredient used in a variety of food preparations. However, many people struggle with the correct way to store honey. Some keep it in the refrigerator, whereas others keep it in the kitchen cabinet. Although honey comes with a very long shelf life, improper storage may ruin it.

Ad

In such a case, it is necessary to understand its type, shelf life, and other best practices associated with storing honey to enjoy it at its best taste. For help, here is a detailed guide on how to store honey correctly.

Should we store honey in the refrigerator or not?

Ad

Humans have used honey for thousands of years, not only as a natural sweetener but also for its medicinal value. Today, this nutrient-rich sweetener has become a food staple; from morning teas to swirling it on late-night desserts, it is a mainstay on the dining table.

To avoid it from spoiling, many people store it in the refrigerator. So, is it the right way? To better understand this, one needs to know certain other aspects of honey.

Ad

What is the shelf life of honey?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The answer is almost indefinite. Honey is a low-moisture liquid, which prevents bacterial growth. Furthermore, honey's inherent acidity serves to inhibit the growth of microbes. However, honey contains concentrated sugars, which makes it hygroscopic (something that readily absorbs moisture) in nature. This makes it vulnerable to bacterial or mold growth if not stored in an airtight container.

Despite the long shelf-life of honey, brands typically include a 2-year best-before period on their bottles. Moreover, the FDA recommends consuming a bottle within a year.

Ad

Is refrigeration needed for its preservation?

Refrigeration is the most widely used preservation method. However, everything does not need it. At normal temperatures, honey naturally has a long shelf life. Storing honey in a refrigerator, on the contrary, crystallizes its sugar and alters the taste and texture. However, those who prefer creamy, crystallized, or combed honey can store it in the refrigerator.

Freezing or keeping honey inside the refrigerator does not spoil it; it is just a physical change that can be reversed by placing the honey bottle in a hot water bowl. However, be mindful and do not overheat, as it can also distort its natural flavor.

Ad

The best way to store honey based on its type

Ad

Since extended exposure to moisture can spoil honey with the growth of yeast on it, the best way to store it is to keep it inside an airtight container. Glass is the preferred material to store honey, as plastic containers are known to have slight permeability, potentially allowing moisture to seep in.

Another important factor in preserving honey is the understanding of temperature requirements for different types of honey. For instance, raw honey maintains its form and taste when kept in a hive-like environment, which is dark and warm. So, those who prefer raw honey should store it in a dark place.

Ad

Similarly, pasteurized honey (treated at high temperatures to extend shelf life) has the same temperature requirements.

Some people enjoy creamed honey, also called spun honey. People love it for its spreadable consistency and controlled crystallization process. Since it is already crystallized, it can be placed inside a refrigerator, and people should refrain from keeping it near high temperatures, as it can deform its texture.

This resilient food staple offers numerous health benefits and requires minimal care. There is no need to store honey in a refrigerator. However, it is not entirely immune to spoilage, as contamination can occur if not handled properly. If honey develops a bad odor, foaming, or pink coloration, it should not be consumed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback