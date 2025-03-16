Jolly Rancher’s new Freeze Dried Candy: All you need to know

Hershey's sublabel, Jolly Rancher, has joined the viral trend of freeze-dried candy by releasing its own range. The brand, known for its chew candies in numerous fruity flavors, has rolled out a new pack of freeze-dried candies consisting of green apple, blue raspberry, and watermelon.

Ad

Candy lovers have been spotting this pack at different retail stores for a month. However, the brand has officially announced its US-wide launch in a press release on March 12. These new freeze-dried candies come in a 3.1 oz pack and cost between $3.74 and $5.99 at various retail stores.

Jolly Rancher’s new freeze-dried candy comes in three fruity flavors

Ad

The freeze-dried candies have been generating buzz on social media, as evidenced by the fact that #freezedriedcandy has received over 4.7 billion views on TikTok. Hopping on the viral trend, Hershey's sublabel has introduced its version of these airy sweet delights. In its official press release, the brand talked about the potential boom of these candies, stating:

"Freeze dried candy is exploding as one of 2025's hottest food trends, with the market set to soar from $1.36 billion to nearly $2.4 billion by 2030 1. But it's not just sales that are booming—it's a full-fledged social media phenomenon."

Ad

On March 1, Instagram influencer @emmezhoum posted a video featuring these new pops in a partnership with Jolly Rancher. Another popular food Instagrammer, @snackolator, showed a glimpse of these candies in October 2024, hinting at their release in early 2025.

Now, as of March 12, the brand has finally put a seal on its nationwide rollout. During this formal announcement, Vivek Mehrotra, senior manager of equity and activation at the brand, said:

"Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried isn't just a new way to snack—it's a total flavor revolution. It's an entirely different way to experience Jolly Rancher—unexpected, playful, and, of course, impossibly fruity."

Ad

What's inside the Jolly Rancher’s new freeze-dried candy pack? and other details

Ad

Freeze-dried candy is a normal candy that undergoes lyophilization, commonly known as freeze-drying, a process that removes moisture from the candy. However, it is done in such a way that the structure and flavor of the original candy remain intact while fading its hue.

This technique changes the candy's consistency and crunch while concentrating its flavor. When compared to regular chewy or hard candy, freeze-dried candy is lighter and collapses quickly when eaten. It also has a longer shelf life because of the absence of moisture.

Ad

These freeze-dried candies are the transformative work of the brand in its regular flavors. The new offering comes in a 3.1 oz resealable bag in Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Watermelon flavors.

The brand's official page describes these crunchy puffs as:

"Delightfully airy, deliciously crunchy and seriously snackable! These bite-sized, airy JOLLY RANCHER Freeze Dried treats deliver bold fruitiness of green apple, blue raspberry and watermelon in a satisfyingly crunchy form. They’re perfect for snacking at work, school or anytime you need a pop of sweetness"

Ad

Also Read: 5 egg substitutes to try amid soaring egg prices, according to The Drew Barrymore Show

Candy lovers can try this new social-media-hyped offering from Jolly Rancher. Consumers may find price variations as the brand has specified that there is no fixed price for the product.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback