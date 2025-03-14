Lindt releases new Cookies & Creme Truffles: All you need to know

The renowned Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli, commonly known as Lindt, is recognized globally for its premium chocolate products. Among other chocolate offerings, Lindor truffles remain one of the most iconic products of the brand. Now, the global confectioner has introduced a new Cookies & Creme white chocolate flavor of Lindor truffles.

A popular food Instagrammer, @markie_devo, posted about this new offering two weeks back. Moreover, the brand also posted about it yesterday on its official Instagram page. These Lindor truffles are available at popular retailers like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart in a 5.1 oz. bag size. The product is also available on Amazon in a 60-count pack for $38.75.

Lindt's new Lindor Truffles come with fan-favorite cookies and creme filling

The iconic Lindor offering dates back to 1949, when its recipe was first created. The confection was said to taste like liquid gold, inspiring its name, Lindor, a combination of "Lindt" and "or," the French word for gold. The brand further experimented with the recipe and offered it in the form of round truffles.

This was introduced as a seasonal holiday offering covered in red foil packaging to imitate Christmas baubles. This limited-time offering transformed into the brand's most celebrated product. Today, these spherical chocolate delicacies come in a variety of flavors, and many of them are fan favorites.

People like Lindor truffles for their smooth-melting centers encased in a delicate yet crunchy chocolate shell. Now, Lindt has introduced a new Cookies and Creme White Chocolate flavor of Lindor Truffle.

The flavor profile of Lindt's Cookies & Creme White Chocolate Lindor Truffles

The product is similar to the brand's Stracciatella White Chocolate Lindor Truffles and uses the same cookies and cream filling enclosed in a white chocolate crust. However, in the new offering, the cookie pieces replace the tiny bits of cocoa in the outer shell. The official website describes the Cookies & Creme Lindor Truffles in the following words:

"Experience the sophisticated flavor of LINDOR Cookies and Creme White Chocolate Truffles. Inspired by the indulgently creamy taste of cookies and cream, these truffles make a luxurious gift for someone special, or save LINDOR chocolate truffles as the perfect indulgence for yourself."

The description continued,

"White chocolate shell with cookie pieces and a cookies and crème flavored truffle filling, making every bite irresistible. When you break the shell, the truffle's smooth, luscious center begins to melt and so will you."

Lindor fans can grab these sweet treats in a standard 5.1 oz. pack from different retail stores mentioned above, or order them online in a bigger 60-count pack from Amazon. For even bigger purchases, customers can visit the company's official US website, on which it is available in an 800-count box for $280.00. Buyers can save 20 percent by applying the code BULK20 while checking out.

Lindor truffles are among the most well-known premium chocolate treats in the world. According to Lindt, the company currently produces over one billion Lindor truffles in approximately 100 countries. Confection lovers can try an assortment of other flavors offered by the Swiss chocolatier.

