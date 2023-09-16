How to stream Fast X? Streaming details, platform, and more

Fast X, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, made its arrival in theaters on May 19, 2023, in the United States. Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau acted as screenwriters for the movie, while Louis Leterrier directed it. The movie made a total worldwide collection of $714.6 million, leading it to become the 5th highest-grossing movie of 2023.

Set in Rome, Italy, Fast X takes viewers on a brand new action-packed adventure with Dominic Toretto, his wife Letty Ortiz, and their entire team, including Roman Pearce, Han Lue, Tej Parker, and Ramsey. It's safe to say that fans of the popular franchise have been eagerly waiting for the movie's arrival on any streaming platform.

Fans can now enjoy streaming Fast X from the comfort of their homes as the movie is now available on Peacock Premium. It arrived on the platform on Friday, September 15, 2023. Without further delay, let's dive right in and find out more streaming details and more about the film.

Fast X - More streaming platforms and details explored

As mentioned earlier, Fast X is now available for streaming on Peacock Premium as of Friday, September 15, 2023. Viewers only need a subscription plan to the streaming platform to stream the action movie starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, among others.

Apart from that, viewers can also catch the movie online by renting or buying it on a number of digital platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Microsoft, and several others. At present, the movie costs $19.99 to buy and $5.99 to rent on most digital platforms. However, the prices may change in the upcoming weeks.

Learn more details about the movie Fast X

The story for the movie has been written by the screenplay writers Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin, along with Zach Dean. Producers for the film include Samantha Vincent, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Neal H. Moritz, and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Stephen F. Windon has served as the cinematographer of the movie, while Brian Tyler has given it music.

A synopsis for the movie, given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:

"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything--and everyone--that Dom loves, forever."

The ensemble cast for the film entails:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody

Daniela Melchior as Isabel Neves

Alan Ritchson as Aimes

Helen Mirren as Magdalene "Queenie" Ellmanson-Shaw

Brie Larson as Tess

Rita Moreno as Abuelita Toretto

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Gal Gadot as Gisele Yashar

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs and several others

Don't forget to watch Fast X, which is currently streaming on Peacock Premium.